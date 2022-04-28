10 best Free Fire MAX skins and outfits in 2022

There is a wide range of cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. The developers are quite consistent in introducing fresh collectibles one after another. Utility skins (such as Gloo Wall skins) and costume bundles are two of the most popular cosmetics in the shooter title.

Gamers are always excited to see new skins arrive. This article will go over some of the best releases this year.

Listing the most unique Free Fire MAX skins and costume bundles released in 2022

1) Tricky Jolly Bundle

The Tricky Jolly costume is a green-themed bundle and was released as part of one of the biggest global collaboration events with the K-pop band, BTS. Beginning on March 25 and concluding on April 23, the Tricky Jolly bundle was made available with six others in the BTS Bundle Up event.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Tricky Jolly bundle (Head)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Faceprint)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Top)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Bottom)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Shoes)

2) Thunder Electrified Bundle

A cool and stylish costume, the Thunder Electrified bundle made its way to the shooter via a Luck Royale event called the Hurricane Royale in February this year. The unique hairstyle available in the Thunder Electrified bundle stands out the most. The bundle contains the following parts:

Thunder Electrified bundle (Head)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Mask)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Top)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Bottom)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Shoes)

3) Deceptive Fearless Gloo Wall

Deceptive Fearless gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

In April, the shiny gloo wall skin Deceptive Fearless arrived in Free Fire MAX via a top-up event. It was a sub-event that was part of the BTS global collaboration mega event. The skin has a pink theme and is designed to be both simple and attractive. It is a potent gloo wall skin that could become rare in the future.

4) 2D Dino Draft Bundle

The 2D Dino Draft bundle is arguably the most unique costume ever released in Free Fire MAX. This atypical bundle is designed to mimic cel-shaded graphics. The bundle made its entry via Comic Dino spin in the first week of April.

5) Charge Buster - Frenzy Bunny

Frenzy Bunny Charge Buster skin (Image via Garena)

Charge Buster is the latest addition to the shotgun category in FF MAX. Ever since its launch, it has garnered the attention of the majority of shotgun users. Players will have to hold the fire button to charge damage and range in this particular shotgun, making it deadly for opponents.

Gun skins usually come up with certain enhancements to their attributes. In the Frenzy Bunny variant, the altered attributes are as follows:

Range ++

Relead speed +

Movement speed -

The Frenzy Bunny skin is currently available on some servers in Weapon Royale.

6) Aqua Burst M1887 skin

M1887 is an all-time fan favorite shotgun in the Free Fire MAX community. It is also renowned as a one-shot killer due to its heavy damage dealing capability. In January, a brand new skin named the Aqua Burst was introduced in the BR title via a spin event.

There are four variants of this skin in total, and the red/orange variant is regarded as the most powerful one among them. M1887's Aqua Burst form has the attributes mentioned below:

Damage +

Rate of Fire ++

Movement speed -

7) Golden Ghost Bundle

Golden Ghost Bundle was the most expensive bundle released recently (Image via Garena)

In March, the Golden Ghost bundle was unveiled through an Incubator Luck Royale called the Ancient Haunters Incubator. There are four variants in this design that notably differ in color. This yellow-colored costume was the most expensive one in the group.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Golden Ghost Bundle (Head)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Faceprint)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Top)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Bottom)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Shoes)

8) Parafal - Flames Undying

Parafal Flames Undying skin (Image via Garena)

Parafal is a magnificent assault rifle in Free Fire MAX. Currently, an incubator called the Immortal Ragers Incubator is live on some servers. Four Parafal skins are provided in this incubator with different color variants, each possessing distinct attributes.

Flames Undying, the most costly skin, has the following skin attributes:

Damage ++

Armor penetration +

Magazine -

9) Demi Wings Backpack

Demi Wings Backpack skin (Image via Gaming World/YouTube)

The Demi Wings Backpack skin is not a spotlighted one. Nevertheless, it is a decent piece among the backpack skins, released in January via a top-up event. It is designed quite similar to an existing one but is given some animations that will trigger according to the moves of the user in the game.

The animation is the distinguishing element of this backpack skin.

10) Pan - Eggshell Dino

Eggshell Dino Pan skin (Image via Garena)

As described earlier, 2D costumes and skins are the most idiosyncratic concepts in Free Fire MAX. Along with the Dino Draft bundle, the Eggshell Dino pan skin was also introduced with the same cel-shaded style. This melee weapon skin can help users stand out from the crowd.

Note: The Free Fire MAX skins and bundles mentioned above are not listed in any particular order, and the list reflects the personal opinions of the author.

Edited by Siddharth Satish