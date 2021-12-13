×
List of Garena Free Fire OB31 Gloo Wall skins that have been made available so far

Free Fire players can generally obtain Gloo Walls through events (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Dec 13, 2021
The cosmetic items in Free Fire are nearly limitless and include a wide assortment of skins for guns, backpacks, surfboards, Gloo Walls, and parachutes, among other items. Generally, they may be purchased from the store using the in-game currency called diamonds.

However, this is not the case for Gloo Walls since these are quite rare, and getting a new design or skin is particularly difficult. Most of the time, players have to wait for events or a redeem code to attain them.

All Gloo Wall skins added in Free Fire OB31 update

1) Gloo Wall – Gold Vault

This was the first Gloo Wall skin made available after OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
As part of the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration, the exclusive Gloo Wall - Gold Vault was up for grabs in the 'Reload Target Down' event. As suggested by the name, it is designed to look like a large vault, giving it a fascinating appearance.

A total of 10 items, including the Gloo Wall, were accessible at the event for just under 700 diamonds, which was a great deal. However, since the event concluded on 12 December 2021, players who have missed it may not be able to acquire it for the time being.

2) Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

The Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020 was first available in late 2020 and it has now been reintroduced via the Winter Wish event, which commenced on 9 December. The skin will remain accessible until 15 December 2021, after which the event will conclude.

A single wish in the event is priced at 20 diamonds, while a collection of 11 wishes will set players back by 200 diamonds. As a result, interested users should be ready to spend a good amount of diamonds.

Steps for how players can obtain Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020 skin for themselves

There is no guarantee of obtaining the rewards in a specific number of attempts, and hence the overall cost may even exceed a few thousand diamonds. Since the event is still available, users can go ahead and follow these steps to get the skin:

Step 1: First, players can open the events and press the go-to button under the Winter Wish event.

Gloo Wall - Winterlands 2020 is available at the moment (Image via Free Fire)
Step 2: After the event interface opens, users can make the desired number of spins to acquire the rewards.

By repeating the steps multiple times, players stand a chance to acquire the latest Gloo Wall skin that the developers have made available post the Free Fire OB31 update.

