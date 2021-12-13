List of Garena Free Fire OB31 Gloo Wall skins that have been made available so far

The cosmetic items in Free Fire are nearly limitless and include a wide assortment of skins for guns, backpacks, surfboards, Gloo Walls, and parachutes, among other items. Generally, they may be purchased from the store using the in-game currency called diamonds.

However, this is not the case for Gloo Walls since these are quite rare, and getting a new design or skin is particularly difficult. Most of the time, players have to wait for events or a redeem code to attain them.

All Gloo Wall skins added in Free Fire OB31 update

1) Gloo Wall – Gold Vault

This was the first Gloo Wall skin made available after OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration, the exclusive Gloo Wall - Gold Vault was up for grabs in the 'Reload Target Down' event. As suggested by the name, it is designed to look like a large vault, giving it a fascinating appearance.

A total of 10 items, including the Gloo Wall, were accessible at the event for just under 700 diamonds, which was a great deal. However, since the event concluded on 12 December 2021, players who have missed it may not be able to acquire it for the time being.

2) Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

The Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020 was first available in late 2020 and it has now been reintroduced via the Winter Wish event, which commenced on 9 December. The skin will remain accessible until 15 December 2021, after which the event will conclude.

A single wish in the event is priced at 20 diamonds, while a collection of 11 wishes will set players back by 200 diamonds. As a result, interested users should be ready to spend a good amount of diamonds.

Steps for how players can obtain Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020 skin for themselves

There is no guarantee of obtaining the rewards in a specific number of attempts, and hence the overall cost may even exceed a few thousand diamonds. Since the event is still available, users can go ahead and follow these steps to get the skin:

Step 1: First, players can open the events and press the go-to button under the Winter Wish event.

Gloo Wall - Winterlands 2020 is available at the moment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After the event interface opens, users can make the desired number of spins to acquire the rewards.

By repeating the steps multiple times, players stand a chance to acquire the latest Gloo Wall skin that the developers have made available post the Free Fire OB31 update.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan