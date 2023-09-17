List of all weapons in Free Fire

Free Fire offers several modes, and securing a win in any of them usually depends on how many opponents you eliminate. To use for this purpose, you can choose from a list of 70-odd arms. Each of these guns offers unique attributes and serves its distinct purpose. This title's categories of weapons cover the whole spectrum, from multiple Sniper Rifles to SMGs and even 10+ Assault Rifles.
The following section offers an up-to-date list of weapons currently available in Free Fire.
Free Fire weapons list: Launchers, Shotguns, SMGs and more
You have a vast arsenal of weapons at your disposal in Free Fire, and you can pick your preferred option to defeat your opponents on the battlegrounds. This is the complete list of arms that you may pick across various categories:
Launchers
- RGS50
- MGL140
- M79
Light Machine Gun (LMG)
- Gatling
- M60
- M249
- Kord
Submachine Guns
- CG15
- P90
- MP40
- UMP
- MP5
- VSS
- Thompson
- Vector
- MAC10
- Bizon
Melee weapons
- Katana
- Baseball Pole
- Pan
- Machete
- Scythe
Assault Rifles
- Shield Gun
- Treatment Laser Gun
- AN94
- XM8
- FAMAS
- M4A1
- AK
- Groza
- M14
- SCAR
- Plasma
- AUG
- PARAFAL
- Kingfisher
- G36
Pistols and sidearms
- Treatment Pitol
- M500
- M1873
- USP
- G18
- Desert Eagle
- Hand-Cannon
- M1917
- USP-2
- FF Knife
- Mini Uzi
- Flamethrower
Shotguns
- Trogon
- SPAS12
- M1014
- M1887
- MAG-7
- Charge Buster
Bow
- Crossbow
Sniper Rifle
- KAR98K
- AWM
- M82B
- Treatment Sniper
- M24
Projectiles
- Gloo Melter
- Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Gloo Wall
- Flash Freeze
Marksman Rifles
- SVD
- SKS
- Woodpecker
- AC80
Free Fire Weapon Mastery explained
As part of this title's OB37 update, Garena launched the new Weapon Mastery feature, enabling you to demonstrate your proficiency with a specific gun to obtain permanent skins for free. This inclusion has five stages: Amateur, Trained, Experienced, Advanced, and Pro.
You can progress through these levels using a particular gun in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes to eliminate, inflict damage, and land headshots. Finally, the permanent gun skins with added attributes from the Mamba Gnaw collection will be available at Weapon Mastery's Advanced stage.
Weapon Glory Leaderboard explained
The game also features a separate Weapon Glory Leaderboard that was expanded in its recent OB41 update. In your pursuit to complete Weapon Mastery by using a specific firearm, you will receive Weapon Glory Points that will help you climb the regional leaderboard for that particular gun. This is the Weapon Glory scoreboard in question.
There is a separate ranking for each state, and its subsequent subdivisions and you can flaunt your earned titles from these standings on your profile for a few days.
Weapon skins in Free Fire
Weapon skins play a dual role in this battle royale title as these enhance firearms' appearance and add a punch to them in the form of additional attributes. This makes those guns even more deadly, allowing gamers to take down foes with relative ease.
The game features numerous ways to obtain permanent skins, with Weapon Mastery, Weapon Royale, and events being the prime avenues for most players.
