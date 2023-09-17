Free Fire

List of all weapons in Free Fire

By Aniket Thakkar
Modified Sep 17, 2023 08:23 IST
Free Fire Weapon List (Image via Garena)
Free Fire offers several modes, and securing a win in any of them usually depends on how many opponents you eliminate. To use for this purpose, you can choose from a list of 70-odd arms. Each of these guns offers unique attributes and serves its distinct purpose. This title's categories of weapons cover the whole spectrum, from multiple Sniper Rifles to SMGs and even 10+ Assault Rifles.

The following section offers an up-to-date list of weapons currently available in Free Fire.

Free Fire weapons list: Launchers, Shotguns, SMGs and more

You have a vast arsenal of weapons at your disposal in Free Fire, and you can pick your preferred option to defeat your opponents on the battlegrounds. This is the complete list of arms that you may pick across various categories:

Launchers

There are three launchers in the game (Image via Garena)
  1. RGS50
  2. MGL140
  3. M79

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

You have four separate options in the LMG category (Image via Garena)
  1. Gatling
  2. M60
  3. M249
  4. Kord

Submachine Guns

Free Fire has 10 SMGs at the moment (Image via Garena)
  1. CG15
  2. P90
  3. MP40
  4. UMP
  5. MP5
  6. VSS
  7. Thompson
  8. Vector
  9. MAC10
  10. Bizon

Melee weapons

You have variety even in case of Melee Weapons (Image via Garena)
  1. Katana
  2. Baseball Pole
  3. Pan
  4. Machete
  5. Scythe

Assault Rifles

There is no dearth of Assault Rifles in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
  1. Shield Gun
  2. Treatment Laser Gun
  3. AN94
  4. XM8
  5. FAMAS
  6. M4A1
  7. AK
  8. Groza
  9. M14
  10. SCAR
  11. Plasma
  12. AUG
  13. PARAFAL
  14. Kingfisher
  15. G36

Pistols and sidearms

You can even carry Flamethrower in the sidearm slot (Image via Garena)
  1. Treatment Pitol
  2. M500
  3. M1873
  4. USP
  5. G18
  6. Desert Eagle
  7. Hand-Cannon
  8. M1917
  9. USP-2
  10. FF Knife
  11. Mini Uzi
  12. Flamethrower

Shotguns

Shotguns are perfect for close-range fights (Image via Garena)
  1. Trogon
  2. SPAS12
  3. M1014
  4. M1887
  5. MAG-7
  6. Charge Buster

Bow

Crossbow in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
  1. Crossbow

Sniper Rifle

AWM is one of the strongest Sniper Rifles (Image via Garena)
  1. KAR98K
  2. AWM
  3. M82B
  4. Treatment Sniper
  5. M24

Projectiles

Game features multiple types of grenades (Image via Garena)
  1. Gloo Melter
  2. Grenade
  3. Smoke Grenade
  4. Gloo Wall
  5. Flash Freeze

Marksman Rifles

Marksman Rifles can be used in long-range fights (Image via Garena)
  1. SVD
  2. SKS
  3. Woodpecker
  4. AC80

Free Fire Weapon Mastery explained

You can earn free gun skins through Weapon Mastery (Image via Garena)
As part of this title's OB37 update, Garena launched the new Weapon Mastery feature, enabling you to demonstrate your proficiency with a specific gun to obtain permanent skins for free. This inclusion has five stages: Amateur, Trained, Experienced, Advanced, and Pro.

You can progress through these levels using a particular gun in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes to eliminate, inflict damage, and land headshots. Finally, the permanent gun skins with added attributes from the Mamba Gnaw collection will be available at Weapon Mastery's Advanced stage.

Weapon Glory Leaderboard explained

Weapon Glory Leader in the game (Image via Garena)
The game also features a separate Weapon Glory Leaderboard that was expanded in its recent OB41 update. In your pursuit to complete Weapon Mastery by using a specific firearm, you will receive Weapon Glory Points that will help you climb the regional leaderboard for that particular gun. This is the Weapon Glory scoreboard in question.

There is a separate ranking for each state, and its subsequent subdivisions and you can flaunt your earned titles from these standings on your profile for a few days.

Weapon skins in Free Fire

Gun skins are available in Weapon Royale (Image via Garena)
Weapon skins play a dual role in this battle royale title as these enhance firearms' appearance and add a punch to them in the form of additional attributes. This makes those guns even more deadly, allowing gamers to take down foes with relative ease.

The game features numerous ways to obtain permanent skins, with Weapon Mastery, Weapon Royale, and events being the prime avenues for most players.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

