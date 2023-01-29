How to get free permanent gun skins in Free Fire MAX

Gun skins are important in Free Fire MAX since they not only improve the appearance of firearms but may also provide additional features that make guns more powerful. As a result, non-spending gamers who do not purchase premium in-game currency regularly are constantly looking for free cosmetics.

Fortunately, the developers have provided these individuals with plenty of opportunities to get their hands on a range of skins absolutely free of cost. Among the available options in this regard are events, redeem codes, and recently added Weapon Mastery. Read through for a detailed guide on obtaining free gun skins in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and the list of methods given below is not ranked in any particular order.

Best ways to get free gun skins in Free Fire MAX

3) Weapon Mastery

Weapon Mastery allows gamers to get free gun skin (Image via Garena)

Weapon Mastery is a new feature introduced into Free Fire MAX with the OB37 update released in late 2022. It rewards players with a permanent gun skin after intensive use of a specific weapon in BR and CS modes.

There are five Mastery stages: Amateur, Trained, Experienced, Advanced, and Pro. You can progress through these stages by eliminating opponents, inflicting damage, or hitting headshots.

Once you cross a particular stage, you will receive rewards, which are as follows:

Trained – Particular gun skin (7-day trial card)

Experienced – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Advanced – Permanent skin

Pro – Mystery reward

All the skins from the Mamba Gnaw collection are up for grabs in Weapon Mastery and have special attributes that make firearms even more menacing. The new system incentivizes players to use a specific gun for an extended period.

2) Redeem codes

Rewards for previous redeem code (Image via Garena)

Garena does not hold back from releasing new Free Fire MAX redeem codes. The developers recently issued one for the Indian server on their official social media channels, even though it offered a permanent outfit and hat skin.

Such redeem codes could also feature gun skins, gun crates, or even trial cards and should not be missed. All you have to do to use them is visit the official Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure to receive the rewards. These items will soon be sent to the mailbox.

You should check that the codes belong to their region. Furthermore, these should not have expired or been used earlier, or else an error notice will appear at the time of redemption.

1) Events

The previous event featuring permanent gun skin (Image via Garena)

Garena is known to infuse Free Fire MAX with new and exciting events regularly, providing players with many attractive rewards upon successfully completing the assigned missions.

These inclusions keep the game fresh and can also offer coveted gun skins. For instance, shortly after the release of the OB38 update, the developers launched a new event that presented players with the opportunity to earn permanent skins.

Among the choices offered were the Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer, SCAR – Phantom Assassin, and UMP – Wilderness Hunter. While this particular event has since passed, you should always remain alert and seize every opportunity to partake in the various events the game has to offer.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

