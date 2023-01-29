Gyan SR’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Gyan SR, whose real name is Saheb Roy, is a prominent and well-known gaming content creator on YouTube, specializing in creating videos related to Garena's Free Fire. Over the years, he has accumulated a large and devoted fanbase on the platform, which continues to expand steadily.

As of now, Gyan SR's YouTube channel has approximately 693 thousand subscribers, with his videos garnering a combined total of over 65 million views. In addition to his fame on YouTube, the content creator boasts a sizable following on Instagram as well, with 29.3 thousand people following his account.

What is Gyan SR's Free Fire MAX ID?

Gyan SR's Free Fire MAX ID is 11974209, and his IGN is "GyanSR". The in-game stats maintained by this popular YouTube personality are as follows:

BR Career

Gyan SR's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan SR has played 3211 solo games and achieved 383 Booyahs, giving him a decent win rate of 11.92%. In these games, he has bagged 7515 eliminations to obtain a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The YouTuber has also participated in 4824 duo matches and secured 1043 victories, obtaining a win percentage of 21.62%. With 14560 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Within the squad mode, Saheb Roy has appeared in 11545 games and was unbeaten in 3242 of them, acquiring a win ratio of 28.08%. There are 44421 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.35.

BR Ranked

Gyan SR's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, Gyan SR has played 12 solo-ranked games and has four first-place finishes, with a win percentage of 33.33%. At a K/D ratio of 10.88, he has 87 kills.

The player has competed in 27 duo matches and boasts eight victories, giving him a good win ratio of 29.62%. He has accumulated 137 frags, obtaining a solid K/D ratio of 7.21.

Finally, Gyan SR has participated in 16 squad matches and has seven wins, leading to a win rate of 43.75%. He has registered 130 kills for a K/D ratio of 14.44.

Note: Gyan SR's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article (29 January 2023). These are expected to change as he continues to play more matches.

Gyan SR's guild and rank

Gyan SR's guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Gyan SR is a part of the prominent "GyanGamingGG" guild in Free Fire MAX, with the Guild ID being 61721403. He is ranked Heroic and Master in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

Monthly income

Earnings of Gyan SR from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gyan SR's monthly income from his channel lies somewhere between $55 and $880. On the other hand, the content creator's projected yearly earnings from the platform range from $660 to $10.6K.

YouTube channel

With the oldest video on his channel dating back to July 2020, there are currently 338 uploads to his name, the most popular of which has accumulated 6.6 million views.

As per Social Blade, Gyan SR has accumulated 220.084 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has deteriorated by one thousand over the same period.

Interestingly, Saheb Roy runs two other channels on YouTube named "Gyan SR Live" and "GYAN SR SHORTS," which currently have 9.93 thousand subscribers and 571 subscribers, respectively.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes