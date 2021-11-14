Lokesh Gamer ID number, Free Fire stats, real name, and monthly income in November 2021

Lokesh Gamer has established a name for himself in the Indian Free Fire scene with his Free Fire videos in the last few years. Lokesh Raj has earned over 13.4 million subscribers and keeps on growing with no signs of slowing down. He has also added 2.9 million followers to his Instagram profile.

Lokesh Gamer also streams regularly on Booyah and boasts 4.04 million followers on the video streaming platform. He posted huge numbers the previous month, earning 400k views, while the videos have gained 45.166 million views.

Lokesh Gamer ID and statistics in Free Fire

Lokesh’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. His statistics are given below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has a K/D ratio of 2.38 (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3434 squad games and attained victory in 739 matches, resulting in a win ratio of 21.22%. In total, he has racked up 6435 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.38.

The YouTuber has attained 153 Booyahs out of 1535 duo matches, establishing a win percentage of 9.96%. He has pocketed a total of 2604 frags, which offers him a win rate of 1.88.

At last, in the solo matches, Lokesh Gamer has 1326 appearances and remained unscathed on 135 occasions, establishing a win rate of 10.18%. With 2722 eliminations, he has obtained a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Ranked stats

Here are his ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 11 squad games and outperformed all his opponents on two occasions, converting to a win rate of 18.18%. He has registered 26 kills in all these games, which has earned him a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The renowned Free Fire star has only one duo match to his name. In this game, he racked up three frags for a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s stats will change with him playing more matches in Free Fire.

Income

Lokesh Gamer's growth in recent month (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the content creator’s approximated income stands between $11.3K - $180.7K. The website estimates that Lokesh Gamer earns around $135.5K - $2.2 million annually from his channel, considering his present level of viewership.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been actively posting Free Fire videos for over two years now, and his subscriber base stands at 13.4 million. The content creator is a few videos short of the 1000 uploads, which have in total racked up about 1.2 billion views combined. His most popular video was released last year and had 12 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen