Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID number, full name, in-game stats, YouTube income and more in August 2021

Many Free Fire players are now exploring careers in content creation and streaming due to the game's growth worldwide.The title's popularity in India has led to the rise of many YouTubers, with Lokesh Gamer emerging as one of the most prominent ones.

His videos primarily revolve around various events and giveaways. At the time of writing, he has garnered a huge subscriber count of about 12.2 million with a total of 1.08 billion views.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID number, name and stats

His Free Fire ID number is 220528068, and his name is Lokesh Raj.

Here are the Lokesh Gamer's stats in Free Fire as of today, 18 August 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Lokesh Gamer in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has bettered his foes in 722 out of 3404 squad matches, maintaining a win percentage of 21.21%. He has managed to secure 6322 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

In duo mode, he has appeared in 1533 games and has secured 153 victories, which results in a win rate of 9.98%. With a K/D ratio of 1.88, Lokesh Gamer has 2599 frags.

He has 1309 solo matches to his name and has triumphed in 135, retaining a win ratio of 10.31%. In this mode, he has 2714 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played only a few ranked matches in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

In the present season, Lokesh Gamer has competed in 5 ranked squad games and has been victorious on a single occasion, resulting in a win rate of 20.00%. He has cumulated 18 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

He has featured in a single duo match and has secured the win, killing eight enemies with a kill-to-death rate of 8.00.

Lokesh Gamer has contested in 2 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in both matches. With 17 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 17.00.

Income

Estimated income of Lokesh Gamer from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer's estimated monthly and yearly income lies between $20.5K - $327.2K and $245.4K - $3.9 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

On Lokesh Gamer's YouTube channel, fans will be able to find a variety of videos related to Garena Free Fire. As mentioned earlier, the content creator has 12.2 million subscribers and 1.08 billion views.

Presently, there are 891 videos present on his channel, and the most viewed video has over 11 million views.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish