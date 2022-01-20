Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, monthly earnings, stats and more in January 2022

Lokesh Raj, best known to his fans as Lokesh Gamer, is one of the established Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He uploads a variety of challenges, vlogs, event-related content, pranks, and other videos, which the audience enjoys.

The YouTuber recently added another feather to his crown by surpassing the 14 million subscriber mark. On top of running a successful YouTube channel, he is also a co-Founder of X Network, a media agency.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and statistics

Lokesh Raj’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has higher K/D ratio in solo matches than duo games (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3443 squad matches and claimed 732 victories, converting to a win ratio of 21.26%. He has racked up 6480 kills, which roughly equates to a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has 1539 appearances in the duo games while accumulating 153 Booyahs, adding to a win percentage of 9.94%. With 2627 frags, he has also secured a K/D ratio of 1.90.

The YouTuber has also contested in 1330 solo games, with a win ratio of 10.15%. He has 2723 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has 50% win ratio in squad games (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 25, Lokesh Gamer has competed in two squad games and has a 50% winning percentage with one win. He has 14 kills to his name, earning him a kill-to-death ratio of 14.

Lokesh Gamer has not featured in any other ranked matches yet.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Income

His earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer generates around $9.9K - $159.1K every month through YouTube. The approximated yearly earnings are reported between $119.3K - $1.9M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been active on YouTube since April 2019 and has more than 1000 uploads, which have racked up 1.332 billion views. He is ranked third on the list of the most popular Free Fire content creators based on subscribers.

Lokesh enjoyed substantial growth in 2021 from 6.5 million to the current tally of 14 million. The player has gained 200k subscribers in the last month itself the channel views have increased by 39.77 million.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha