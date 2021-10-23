Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID number, stats, YouTube earnings, and monthly income details

Over the last several years, the popularity of Free Fire has skyrocketed in India. As a result, there has been substantial growth in esports, streaming, and content creation associated with the battle royale title.

Many YouTubers have managed to amass massive followings due to the game's extensive fanbase, with Lokesh Gamer being one such figure.

He has surpassed the milestone of 13 million subscribers and currently boasts a count of over 13.1 million. The prominent content creator has also garnered over 1.21 billion views.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID number is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of the prominent YouTuber in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3419 squad games and has a winning tally of 727, resulting in a win percentage of 21.26%. In the process, he has secured 6409 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Meanwhile, the internet star has taken part in 1534 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 153, equating to a win ratio of 9.97%. He has notched 2601 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Apart from this, he has played 1321 solo games as well and has come out on top on 135 occasions, making his win rate 10.21%. With 2722 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer hasn't played any ranked matches in the season 24 (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer hasn't played any ranked matches as the new season just commenced yesterday, i.e., October 22.

Lokesh Gamer's earnings

Here are earnings of Lokesh Gamer mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On the Social Blade website, Lokesh Gamer's estimated monthly and yearly income are between $13.3K - $212.4K and $159.3K - $2.5 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer is the third-most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire YouTuber behind Total Gaming and AS Gaming. Presently, there are 954 videos on his channel, and the highest-watched one has 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer has gained 400 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days, alongside a total of 53.1 million views.

Note: The statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Lokesh Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

