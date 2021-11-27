Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID stats, best videos, monthly income, country rank, and more

Most active Indian Free Fire players would have heard the name of Lokesh Gamer at least once. The player has regularly uploaded content and accumulated 13.5 million subscribers over the years.

This places him among the top five Indian Free Fire content creators. The YouTuber has posted great numbers month by month, gaining over 300k subscribers and more than 39.058 million views in the last 30 days.

What is Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire UID?

Lokesh Gamer’s UID in Free Fire is 220528068, and the in-game stats are:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has only 3441 squad games against his name (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has contested in 3441 squad games and gained first place 731 times, which results in a win percentage of 21.24%. He has scored 6466 kills as his K/D ratio equals 2.39.

The YouTuber has competed in 1539 duo games and has chipped in 153 victories, which sums up a win ratio of 9.94%. With 2627 eliminations, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 1.90.

In the 1327 solo matches, the internet star has overshadowed his opponents 135 times, ensuring a win percentage of 10.17%. Along with a K/D ratio of 2.28, he has succeeded in attaining 2723 frags.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has not participated in solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has entered 18 ranked squad games and successfully achieved the Booyah in four of these, sustaining a win ratio of 22.22%. He has earned 57 kills as the K/D ratio corresponds to 4.07.

The content creator has five duo matches against his name and has not found a win in these. However, he has raked in 26 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s stats are subject to change with him featuring in more Free Fire matches.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer’s estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As stated by Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income is presumed to be between $9.8K and $156.2K.

YouTube channel and the best videos

Lokesh Gamer has been around for a few years now, and his uploads are closing on to the 1000 mark. His total views have surpassed 1.260 billion overall. According to Social Blade, his total number of subscribers ranks 91st in the country.

Lokesh Gamer and Dyland Proslo had engaged in a 1v1 custom clash squad match, that too using a mobile device, with the first player to six rounds winning the game. In this video viewed over 12.3 million times, Dyland takes a 3 – 0 lead, and then Lokesh wins two rounds. The video ends at 4-2 in favor of Dyland.

His multiple videos have crossed 10 million views, and one of these is a short video titled “NEVER GIVE UP”, uploaded in January 2021. It is a short clip featuring him playing a 1v1 custom room match.

Edited by Ravi Iyer