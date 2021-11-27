FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID stats, real name, Discord link, monthly income, and best videos

Sandeep Panwar, usually known as FF Antaryami, is an Indian content creator who creates videos about Garena Free Fire. Over the last few years, he has steadily grown in popularity, amassing a fairly large fan base.

In terms of subscriber count, he currently has approximately 3.56 million subscribers. Furthermore, the number of views on his channel has surpassed the count of 520.50 million.

Here’s a look at FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and other details.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats of FF Antaryami (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has 11843 squad games to his name and has 2459 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.79%. In the process, he has 33685 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Meanwhile, he has 5525 appearances in the duo mode and has 461 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 8.34%. With precisely 1200 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has engaged in 3885 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 303 of them, having a win ratio of 7.79%. He has accumulated 8631 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

He has incredible ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, FF Antaryami has featured in 117 ranked squad matches and has 24 wins, maintaining a win rate of 20.51%. He has notched 517 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.56.

Apart from this, he has competed in 181 duo games and has come out on top on seven occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 3.86%. At a K/D ratio of 2.74, he has 477 frags.

Lastly, the content creator has taken part in 10 solo matches and has two victories, converting to a win percentage of 20.00%. FF Antaryami has racked up 49 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Note: Stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as FF Antaryami continues to play more matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income and Discord link

Earnings of FF Antaryami, as mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, his monthly income lies between $5.6K and $90K.

To join FF Antaryami's Discord server, users can utilize this link.

Best videos

On the YouTube channel of FF Antaryami, the three most-watched videos stand at 13 million, 12 million, and 11 million views, respectively. They are as follows:

1) 50 Kills Only Factory Roof*Must Watch*/King Of Factory Fist Fight SAMSUNG A3,A5, A6,A7,J2,J5,J7,$5

2) King Of Factory Roof Solo Vs Duo/Garena Free Fire/ Amazing Gameplay In Factory Roof/ FF ANTARYAMI

3) Factory Ki Uper Mila Launcher Fir Jo Hua "Must Watch"/ Factory Roof Airdrop Challenge/FF ANTARYAMI

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has been creating content related to Garena Free Fire for several years, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to January 2020. During this time, he has consistently posted videos, gaining incredible numbers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Within the previous 30 days itself, FF Antaryami has garnered 140 thousand subscribers and 22.50 million views.

Edited by R. Elahi