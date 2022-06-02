Lokesh Gamer vs AS Gaming: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Both Lokesh Gamer and AS Gaming are considered two of the most well-known players in the Indian Free Fire community. They are ranked among the most successful content creators and run channels with 14.9 million subscribers and the other with 17.4 million members, respectively.

This also positions them in the second and third spots, respectively, on the list of Indian Free Fire YouTubers with the most subscribers. In addition to the field of content creation, the two of them are also co-founders of the media agency known as X Network.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Additionally, the images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and he possesses the following statistics in the game:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3464 squad matches (Image via Garena)

He has competed in 1355 solo games and has bettered the opposition 135 times, adding to a win rate of 9.96%. The content creator has 2762 eliminations while holding a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Lokesh Gamer has 1541 duo matches on the profile while securing 154 places, adding to a win percentage of 9.99%. He has registered 2641 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Lokesh Gamer maintains a win tally of 737 games in 3464 squad matches, equaling a win ratio of 21.27%. The streamer has chalked up 6533 kills, attributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

He is yet to enter a ranked match (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has not featured in a single ranked game this battle royale season.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329, and the numbers are described in the section below:

Lifetime stats

He has taken down 21302 opponents in Squad matches (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has participated in 2753 solo matches and defeated the opposition 358 times, resulting in a 13% victory rate. At the same time, he has amassed 10290 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.30.

He has participated in 2306 duo matches and attained Booyah 327 times, generating a win rate of 14.18%. With 6440 eliminations, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Finally, AS Gaming has outperformed opponents 1273 times in the 8053 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 15.80%. He recorded 21302 kills while leading to a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Ranked stats

He has played a total of two ranked games (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played one duo game and maintains a 100%-win rate. He has taken down five kills at a K/D ratio of 5.

Additionally, the YouTuber has also featured in one squad game where he is yet to attain a kill or a victory.

Note: The players' stats were recorded on 2 June 2022, and these are subject to change as they participate in more matches.

Comparison: Lokesh Gamers vs AS Gaming

The statistics from the current ranked season cannot be evaluated since Lokesh Gamer has not featured in a single ranked Free Fire match. In contrast, AS Gaming has played only a handful of these.

Lokesh Gamer AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1355 1541 3464 2753 2306 8053 Wins 135 154 737 358 327 1273 Win rate 9.96% 9.99% 21.27% 13% 14.18% 15.80% Kills 2762 2641 6533 10290 6440 21302 K/D ratio 2.26 1.90 2.40 4.30 3.25 3.14

Coming to lifetime statistics, AS Gaming has the upper hand in terms of the K/D ratio and win rate across lifetime solo and duo matches. On the other hand, Lokesh Gamer maintains a better win percentage in the squad encounter. At the same time, the former once again has the edge in the kill-to-death ratio.

