Lokesh Gamer vs Miss Diya: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Raj, better known as Lokesh Gamer, is a well-known personality in the Free Fire community, having risen to become one of the most subscribed YouTubers for the game in the country. He has surpassed 14.7 million subscribers, and the count has been increasing daily.

Diya Hazarika is a well-known streamer who runs the BlackPink Gaming channel, which has amassed 1.22 million subscribers. She is also known by her IGN - Miss Diya, and is well-known in the community for her entertaining streams.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region are advised to refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in MAX, which is not banned yet.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID?

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068. The user holds the following statistics within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He has 6.5k frags in the squad games (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 1354 solo matches and has gained 135 victories, granting him a win percentage of 9.97%. He has accumulated 2762 kills and maintains a kill-to-death ratio of 2.27.

So far, the YouTuber has competed in 1540 duo matches and logged 154 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 10%. Lokesh has taken down 2639 opponents, aggregating a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Lokesh Gamer has 3463 squad matches on the profile, and his squad has finished in the top position 737 times, leading to a win rate of 21.28%. He has recorded 6533 kills, registering a kill-to-death ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer is yet to enter the ranked match (Image via Garena)

Lokesh has not played in any ranked matches this season.

What is Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID?

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. Her stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has 30k frags (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has made 6183 appearances in the solo matches and has come out unscathed 645 times, adding to a win rate of 10.43%. She has secured 13292 kills, approximately at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The content creator has also played 11568 duo games and has bettered the opposition on 2004 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.32%. With 29307 eliminations, BlackPink Gaming has chalked up a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Miss Diya has engaged in 11852 squad games and upheld a win ratio of 22.80%, with 2703 victories. The internet star has 30574 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has not played a single game (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya is yet to feature in a ranked game this season.

Note: The stats of Lokesh Gamer and Miss Diya within the game are subject to change as they feature in additional matches.

Comparison

Lokesh Gamer Miss Diya Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1354 1540 3463 6183 11568 11852 Wins 135 154 737 645 2004 2703 Win rate 9.97% 10.00% 21.28% 10.43% 17.32% 22.80% Kills 2762 2639 6533 13292 29307 30574 K/D ratio 2.27 1.90 2.40 2.40 3.06 3.34

Since YouTubers have not competed in any ranked games, their lifetime stats are the only statistics available to evaluate their performance.

It is preferable to compare the win rate and K/D ratio to compare the performances of the YouTube stars over solo, duo, and squad matches individually. Miss Diya, aka BlackPink Gaming, has an advantage over Lokesh Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and victory rate across all three formats.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar