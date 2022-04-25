MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in April 2022

Free Fire has gained ground in the mobile battle royale segment in recent years. The game's audience has expanded with no signs of slowing down, and this increase in popularity has encouraged players to enter the field of content creation and streaming.

MrStiven Tc is among the most accomplished gaming content creators on YouTube. The Colombian streamer is known for his regular streams of the famous battle royale titles Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

His content has given him a reputation as one of the most well-known figures in the community, and he was named on the list of most-watched streamers on YouTube back in 2020. MrStiven Tc boasts a wide following with 9.47 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

What is MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID?

MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID is 10887979. The gamer possesses the following stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc has participated in 3867 solo matches and ended up winning 457games, resulting in a win rate of 11.81%. He has tallied 13048 kills, which translates to a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The YouTuber has participated in 2706 duo matches and has emerged victorious 500 times, amounting to a win rate of 18.47%. He has amassed a total of 10375 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.70.

The Colombian star has participated in 9365 squad matches and garnered 2483 Booyahs, providing him with an aggregate win rate of 26.51%. MrStiven Tc has taken down 33183 opponents, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has featured in two solo games and upholds a 50% win rate. With nine frags in the matches, the player has bagged a K/D ratio of 9.

MrStiven Tc also has 16 appearances in duo matches. His team was victorious on three occasions, converting a win rate of 18.75%. He has raked in 91 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.

MrStiven Tc has played 16 squad games and registered five victories, equating to a win rate of 31.25%. The content creator has secured 71 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.45.

Rank and guild

MrStiven Tc's guild details (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc has progressed to the Heroic tier in the current BR-Ranked Season but is still placed in Bronze 1 in the CS Ranked mode. He also heads the CLAN X TC guild, whose ID is 60473738.

Monthly income

MrStiven Tc's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the content creator is expected to generate between $2.6K and $41.3K every month. The estimates for the entire year are reported to be around $31K to $496.1K.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc is an experienced YouTuber who has been creating video game-related content for more than four years. He began his gaming career with Bullet Force and has since expanded to several other titles, including Free Fire.

He has uploaded more than 1300 videos, and his YouTube channel has over 1.014 billion views. The YouTuber has gained 20k subscribers and 10.336 million views in the last month alone.

