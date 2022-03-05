5 best Free Fire MAX pets to pair with Skyler for more kills (March 2022)

Skyler is a powerful character in Free Fire MAX. His ability is dedicated to destroying the enemy's defenses and bringing them to their knees in-game.

However, he is not invincible. Under the right circumstances, players can easily eliminate him in combat.

Certain pets can be used to gain a distinct advantage in-game to improve the odds of survival. This will allow players to play better and secure more kills in the process.

Free Fire MAX pets that are well-suited to be used with Skyler

5) Detective Panda

After being in active combat for a long time, Detective Panda has developed a unique ability called "Panda's Blessings." Upon killing an opponent in battle, the user will receive 10 HP.

Although this ability is very basic in nature, health recovery will come in handy during a tough gunfight. If nothing else, players can prolong their time in-game and fight off opponents.

4) Rockie

Rockie has one of the best abilities in Free Fire MAX. It is called "Stay Chill" and decreases the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 15%. In theory, this will allow the user to use their main ability more frequently during a match.

In Skyler's case, his ability already has a very low cooldown time of 40 seconds. With the help of Rockie's skill, the cooldown time is further reduced to 34 seconds.

3) Night Panther

Night Panther has a very rudimentary yet helpful ability in Free Fire MAX called "Weight Training." This allows the player to have an additional 45 inventory spaces for the duration of the match.

If a player wants to use Skyler aggressively, they can use the Night Panther's ability to stock up on extra supplies. This will make prolonged fights easier as users will not have to worry about running out of ammunition or other utility items.

2) Mr. Waggor

Given Skyler's strange affinity towards Gloo Walls, having Mr Waggor on the list would seem rather odd. However, there's a good reason for the same. Since Skyler can heal using Gloo Walls, having a few on stand-by in the inventory is never a bad idea.

The "Smooth Gloo" ability does just that by providing free Gloo Walls to the user. If the player has less than two Gloo Wall grenades, they will receive one every 100 seconds.

1) Robo

Although Skyler excels at destroying Gloo Walls, he relies on them for healing and protection. This being the case, Robo's ability, "Wall Enforcement," is great as it provides a defensive buff to the user.

It adds a shield with a value of 100 HP over the Gloo Wall. Players can take shelter behind it and peek-fire back at the enemy. Given the bonus durability, the Gloo Wall will last for some time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha