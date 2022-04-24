Ajjubhai vs Badge 99: Free Fire ID, YouTube stats, channel subscribers, and more comparisons

In recent years, the scope of Free Fire content creation has expanded dramatically due to the increasing number of players actively participating in the battle royale game. Numerous successful players have risen to prominence as celebrities across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Booyah.

Ajjubhai, otherwise also referred to as Total Gaming, is the most subscribed Free Fire content creator on YouTube worldwide, with 32.1 million subscribers. The player is known for his engaging livestreams and clips with commentary.

On the other, Badge 99 has emerged as one of the top names in the Indian community. He has accumulated 8.85 million subscribers and is known for his challenges and gameplay clips.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. The stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

What is Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and the gamer has the following numbers with the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai is a few frags short of 50k kills (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1033 solo games and has remained undefeated 93 times, corresponding to a win percentage of 9%. He has acquired 2616 frags, approximating a kill-to-death ratio of 2.78.

He has played a part in 1835 duo games and converted 358 of these into victories, notching a win ratio of 19.50%. The Indian star has amassed 7311 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.95.

On top of this, Total Gaming has engaged in 12891 squad games and registered 3067 Booyahs, accruing a win rate of 23.79%. With 49912 kills, Ajjubhai upholds a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

He is yet to participate in the ranked games (Image via Garena)

The gamer has not contended in any ranked matches in the ongoing ranked season.

What is Badge99’s Free Fire ID?

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. The player’s in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has 24k frags (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 1151 solo games and has bettered the opposition 84 times to maintain a win ratio of 7.29%. He has aided himself with 2848 kills in the mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The content creator from Uttarakhand has competed in 2010 duo matches and claimed first place in 187 instances, converting to a win rate of 9.30%. Bharat has chalked up 4350 kills, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has featured in 8903 squad matches and managed to defeat the enemies on 1532 occasions, setting down a win percentage of 17.20%. He has accumulated 24708 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has not played a single ranked match (Image via Garena)

He is yet to engage in a ranked game in the ongoing Free Fire season.

Ajjubhai vs Badge 99: Who has better stats and higher subscribers

Ajjubhai has a much higher subscriber count and channel views than Badge 99.

Ajjubhai Badge 99 Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1033 1835 12891 1151 2010 8903 Wins 93 358 3067 84 187 1532 Win rate 9% 19.50% 23.79% 7.29% 9.30% 17.20% Kills 2616 7311 49912 2848 4350 24708 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.08 2.67 2.39 3.35

The players’ stats can be evaluated over their win rate and K/D ratio. Ajjubhai holds a better win rate and a higher K/D ratio than Badge 99 across all three formats, i.e., solo, duo, and squad matches.

Only the ranked stats can be evaluated as both the content creators are yet to play a single ranked match this season.

Note: The players’ stats are subject to change as they participate in more ranked games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar