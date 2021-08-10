M8N’s Free Fire ID, monthly income, guild, K/D ratio, and stats revealed

Free Fire has accumulated an enormous audience worldwide, which has prompted several exemplary players to take up streaming and content creation. M8N is one such popular YouTuber with over 6.57 million subscribers.

The player from the Middle East is known for his incredible gameplay videos and highlights, which have got him over 389 million views combined. As per Social Blade, in the last 30 days, he has accumulated 90K subscribers and 5.26 million views.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID 608823917. The player’s lifetime and ranked stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

M8N is close to 50000 kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

M8N has contested in 17447 squad games and has claimed 1769 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 10.13%. He has secured 49349 kills and upheld a kill-to-death rate of 3.15.

The YouTuber has 3222 duo matches to his name, winning 832 of these and retaining a win rate of 25.82%. He has 12634 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.29.

In solo games, the internet star has 234 Booyahs in 1350 matches. This approximates to a win ratio of 17.33%. He has 4549 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Ranked stats

M8N has a K/D ratio of more than 10 in the solo games (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has participated in 628 squad matches and emerged victorious on 44 occasions, leading to a win rate of 7.00%. M8N has recorded 1569 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.69.

The player has featured in 28 duo games and has a win tally of 11, which adds to a win ratio of 39.28%. With 136 frags, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 8.

The streamer has played nine solo matches and has won two of these, resulting in a win ratio of 22.22%. He has bagged 75 kills for a K/D ratio of 10.71.

Note: M8N’s Free Fire stats have been recorded while writing this article. These will change over time.

Guild

M8N's guild ID is 63591073 (Image via Free Fire)

M8N is the leader of the GREAT WALL guild in Free Fire. His guild ID is 63591073.

Income

His estimated earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, M8N’s monthly earnings total from YouTube are between $1.3K and $21.1K. The yearly income estimations are from $15.8K to $252.7K.

YouTube

M8N started uploading Free Fire related videos on YouTube back in April 2018. The most viewed video on his channel has 8.5 million views. He also runs a second channel where he has recently started streaming Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer