Maro vs Thiva vs Alok: Who is the best Free Fire character for ranked mode?

To gain an edge and win ranked matches in Free Fire, players will need every advantage they can muster. This includes pets, gun skins, and, of course, characters like Maro, Thiva, and DJ Alok.

All three have their benefits in combat and can be considered meta-characters. Mastering their abilities in battle will enable users to win matches easily. However, who among them is the best?

Breaking down Maro, Thiva, and Alok in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

1) Maro

Ability

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, helps gamers deal more damage over long ranges. This scales to a maximum of 25% extra damage. Additionally, players deal 3.5% additional damage to marked targets.

Combat usage

Maro is best used in combat with snipers, and due to the bonus damage, he is the perfect character for the job. A clean headshot and an elimination are guaranteed.

2) Thiva

Ability

Thiva's ability in Free Fire, Vital Vibes, assists users to help-up other players. It increases the help-up speed by 25%. Additionally, they gain 40 HP in 5 seconds after the help-up is complete.

Combat usage

In combat, Thiva is great as a supporting character. His ability ensures that teammates can be revived swiftly. With the bonus HP gained from each help-up, gamers can heal themselves fully.

3) Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability in the game helps the squad by providing tactical benefits. It is called Drop the Beat and restores 5 HP/second alongside increasing movement speed by 15%. Only those within the ability's 5-meter radius will receive the buffs. Once used, it takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

DJ Alok's sole goal is to provide the squad with a tactical advantage in combat. Those using this ability must be vigilant about their teammates' health and monitor the battlefield closely.

Verdict

Although Thiva is a good character in Free Fire, his ability falls short compared to Maro and DJ Alok. While it is helpful in combat, it's very limited in scope, leaving only two viable options for players.

Choosing between Maro and DJ Alok is a challenging task. One provides extra damage, while the other heals injuries. Depending on the playstyle and the user's role in teamfights, either one is highly beneficial. Deciding on whose skill to use will be a personal choice.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer