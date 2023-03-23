MBG Rakesh's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

As Free Fire MAX's popularity grows, players have begun creating gameplay videos in several different languages. MBG Rakesh is one of several emerging YouTubers who have concentrated their efforts on creating interesting content for Garena's popular title in Telugu.

His channel currently boasts more than 396k subscribers, where fans can regularly tune in to enjoy his livestreams and exciting gameplay clips. Furthermore, the YouTuber has more than 28.2k followers on Instagram, which is a testament to his popularity.

MBG Rakesh's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

MBG Rakesh's Free Fire MAX ID is 2070152925, and the YouTuber is part of the Team MBG guild, whose ID is 1002207496. The YouTuber has reached Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32 and was placed in Platinum 4 in CS-Ranked Season 18.

His stats in Free Fire MAX as of March 23, 2023 are as follows:

BR Career stats

MBG Rakesh has played more squad games in total (Image via Garena)

MBG Rakesh has featured in 619 solo games and has emerged victorious 21 times, giving him a 3.39%-win rate. In this mode, he has eliminated 863 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.44.

The internet star has participated in 525 duo encounters and notched 108 Booyahs, obtaining a win rate of 20.57%. He has chalked up 1720 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Lastly, MBG Rakesh finished in first place in 1644 of his 4273 squad games, leading to a win rate of 38.47%. In the popular squad mode, he obtained 15725 eliminations, giving him a solid K/D ratio of 5.98.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has a K/D ratio of over 23 in solo games (Image via Garena)

So far, the content creator has featured in seven solo games and dominated his opponents four times, achieving a commendable win rate of 57.14%. In these games, he claimed 79 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 26.33.

In his 13 duo games during the current season, MBG Rakesh has claimed two victories, which gave him a win rate of 15.38%. With 32 frags in this mode, the YouTuber has chalked up a K/D ratio of 2.91.

The Indian star has played 99 squad matches and emerged victorious in 34 of them, averaging out to a win rate of 34.34%. He has bagged 389 kills in the mode, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.98.

Note: The content creator's Free Fire MAX stats and other details were recorded while writing the article. These stats will change as the YouTuber plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The content creator's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates from the analytics website Social Blade, the internet star is expected to earn somewhere between $46 and $728 per month from the MBG Rakesh YouTube channel.

YouTube channel

MBG Rakesh started dropping Free Fire-related content in the middle of 2020 and, in under three years, has uploaded more than 520 videos, resulting in a total of 26 million views. Additionally, his channel has obtained a decent chunk of followers, with his subscriber count rapidly approaching the 400k milestone.

Although the channel reached 1k subscribers in May 2020, that number increased exponentially to cross 330k by August 2021. Since then, there hasn't been much overall growth in this aspect. Over the last 30 days, the Indian content creator has lost 1k subscribers, with his videos being watched just over 182k times.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes