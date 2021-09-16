Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, is the one behind the popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channel “BlackPink Gaming.” Over the years, she has grown immensely and has amassed a subscriber count of 1.18 million.

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai in the Free Fire community, is another renowned content creator from India. His channel, Desi Gamers, has surpassed 11 million subscribers, and he presently has a subscriber count of 11.3 million.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has competed in 11155 squad games and has 2481 wins to her name, resulting in a win percentage of 22.24%. She has bagged 27772 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has outclassed her foes in 1967 of the 11398 duo matches, having a win rate of 17.25%. In the process, she has cumulated 28705 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.04.

The prominent content creator has played 6147 solo games and has 641 victories, leading to a win ratio of 10.42%. She has notched 13217 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has been featured in 187 squad matches in the ongoing season and has remained unbeaten in 69 of them, retaining a win rate of 36.89%. With 795 kills, she has managed a kill-to-death ratio of 6.74.

Meanwhile, BlackPink Gaming has also played 58 duo games and has a win tally of 12, adding up to a win percentage of 20.68%. She has collected 110 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Lastly, Miss Diya has played two solo ranked matches and has a single Booyah for a win ratio of 50.00%. She has a total of eight kills with a K/D ratio of 8.00.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has participated in 8778 squad matches in Free Fire and has emerged on top on 2402 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 27.36%. He has 23275 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The player has secured 787 wins in 4731 games in the duo mode, corresponding to a win rate of 16.63%. At a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 12674 kills.

Desi Gamers has played 3597 solo matches and has 299 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 8.31%. He has racked up 8373 kills with a kill-to-death ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has played 81 squad matches in the current season and has 20 victories, equating to a win percentage of 24.69%. He has 297 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.87.

Apart from this, Desi Gamers has appeared in 37 duo games and has bettered his foes in three of them, translating to a win ratio of 8.10%. In these matches, he has 97 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Amitbhai has played 21 solo matches and has only one win, making his win rate 4.76%. He has accumulated 42 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Who has better stats?

Both Miss Diya and Amitbhai have incredible stats in Free Fire. In lifetime squad matches, the latter has the edge. Miss Diya has a better win rate in the duo and solo modes, while Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio.

Since BlackPink Gaming has played only a few ranked solo games, their stats in this mode cannot be compared.

Miss Diya is relatively better than Amitbhai in ranked squad mode. Finally, Desi Gamers has a higher K/D ratio in the duo matches, while BlackPink Gaming has a superior win rate.

Note: Miss Diya's and Amitbhai's stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

