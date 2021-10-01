Miss Diya’s (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID details: In-game stats, earnings, real name and more details

Miss Diya is a prominent Free Fire content creator who is pretty well-known among Indian players. On her primary YouTube channel, BlackPink Gaming, she often streams and creates videos around the fast-paced title.

She currently has a subscriber count of over 1.19 million, alongside a total of around 77.68 million views. Miss Diya also has over 160 thousand followers on BOOYAH, Garena’s dedicated app for gaming content.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID, real name and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413, and her real name is Diya Hazarika.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has played 11253 squad matches in Free Fire to date and has 2523 victories, adding up to a win rate of 22.42%. With a K/D ratio of 3.23, she has secured 28221 kills.

In duo mode, she has bettered her foes in 1974 of the 11413 games, translating to a win percentage of 17.29%. She has 28785 kills to her name for a K/D ratio of 3.05.

BlackPink Gaming has 6150 solo matches as well and has remained unbeaten in 642, equating to a win ratio of 10.43%. With 13226, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has made 283 appearances in squad mode in the ongoing season, winning 111 games at a win percentage of 39.22%. She has accumulated 1246 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.24.

She has played 73 ranked duo matches and has 19 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 26.02%. In the process, BlackPink Gaming has notched 190 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Miss Diya has also featured in four solo games and has a single Booyah, corresponding to a win rate of 25.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, she has racked up 10 frags.

Earnings

Earnings of the popular YouTuber (Image via Social Blade)

Miss Diya’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings from the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel are between $476 - $7.6K and $5.7K - $91.4K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Miss Diya has become immensely popular in recent years. There are currently 616 videos on the BlackPink Gaming channel. Out of these, the most-watched video has received almost 7.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Miss Diya has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 1.90 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Miss Diya's stats stated in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as she plays more matches.

