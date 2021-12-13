Miss Diya's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and earnings in December 2021

Diya Hazarika is one of the top Indian female Free Fire YouTubers and is popularly known in the community as Miss Diya or BlackPink Gaming. She only had around 703k subscribers at this time last year, but the star has now crossed 1.21 million subscribers.

Diya often streams Free Fire and uploads videos, which have added up to around 80.617 million views in total. She has also gained 826.796k viewers over the past 30 days.

What is Miss Diya's Free Fire ID and stats?

Miss Diya's Free Fire ID is 558477413. Her BR-rank is Heroic, but she is placed in Silver III in the CS-ranked mode. She is also the leader of BPG E~SPORTS.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has almost the same number of kills in duo and squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has 11836 squad matches to her name, converting 2695 of these into Booyahs and sustaining a win percentage of 22.76%. She has registered 30510 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.34.

The internet star has played 11563 duo games, and with a win rate of 17.33%, has pulled off wins in 2004 matches. She has amassed 29292 frags, while her K/D ratio stands at 3.06.

The YouTuber has also contended in 6174 solo games and outplayed the opponents 645 times, recording a win rate of 10.44%. With 13281 eliminations, she has sustained a kill-to-death of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has 80 victories in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

This season, BlackPink Gaming has won 80 of the 362 squad matches, which sums up to a win rate of 22.09%. She has gained 1274 kills, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 4.52.

The player has taken part in 123 duo games and holds a win tally of 25, leading to a win percentage of 20.32%. She has raked in 408 frags while maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.16.

The content creator also has 27 appearances in ranked solo matches and has won one game, upholding a win ratio of 3.70%. She has notched 36 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 1.38.

Note: Miss Diya's Free Fire statistics will change as she plays more games.

Income

BlackPink Gaming's growth in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Miss Diya's estimated monthly earnings from her BlackPink Gaming account to be in the range of $207 to $3.3K. The approximate yearly income is between $2.5K and $39.7K.

YouTube channel

BlackPink Gaming joined YouTube in August 2019 and has more than 650 uploads. Her most-watched clip has 7.5 million views and was released in February.

Edited by Ravi Iyer