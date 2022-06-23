Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Diya Hazarika, often known as Miss Diya in the Free Fire community, is an Indian YouTuber who has been uploading content for the past few years. Her engaging gameplay and commentary have found her a dedicated audience on the platform.

Her YouTube channel BlackPink Gaming currently has more than 1.21 million subscribers, and her videos have over 84.80 million views. She also has another channel named Miss Diya Live, with 33 thousand subscribers.

Here’s a look at Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID is 558477413. Her guild's name is MISS-DIYA<YT, and the ID number for the guild is 3024263340.

Presently, she is ranked Bronze III in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has made 6202 appearances in the solo mode and has managed to secure 646 victories, resulting in a win rate of 10.41%. She has notched 13318 kills and 2876 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot percentage of 21.59%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 11568 duo matches and has 2004 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 17.32%. With 29307 frags and 5715 headshots, she maintains a K/D ratio of 3.06 and a headshot percentage of 19.50%.

BlackPink Gaming has participated in 11853 squad games and has won 2704 matches, possessing a win rate of 22.81%. She has secured 30574 kills and 5421 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot percentage of 17.73%.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya is yet to play a ranked solo, duo, or squad game in the ongoing ranked season of the game.

CS Career

Miss Diya's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has competed in 2013 Clash Squad matches and has managed to rack up 1253 wins for a win rate of 62.25%. She has 10264 kills and 5509 headshots with a KDA of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 53.67%.

Note: Miss Diya's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as she plays more matches in the game.

Miss Diya’s YouTube income

Earnings of the content creator (Image via Social Blade)

At the time of writing, Miss Diya’s monthly YouTube income lies between $115 and $1.8K. Her yearly earnings through the channel range from $1.4K to $22.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Miss Diya has acquired a substantial number of views and subscribers on the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel ever since she began streaming the game on the platform in August 2019. She currently has a total of 834 uploads, and her most-watched video has gained more than 7.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, her channel has acquired 461.558 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

