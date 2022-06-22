Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Dyland Maximum Zidane, also known as Sultan Proslo, is an Indonesian YouTuber who has mainly focused on creating content based on the game Free Fire. He owns the well-known YouTube channel Dyland PROS and has a dedicated following on the platform,

As of the time of writing, Sultan Proslo's channel has a subscriber count of 15.4 million. He also runs another YouTube channel, Dyland Maximus, with over 27.8 thousand subscribers.

Details about Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and more information are given below.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 16207002. He is ranked Grandmaster in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

His current stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has competed in 707 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has managed to outclass enemies in 73 matches, resulting in a win rate of 10.32%. He has 1873 kills with 399 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.95 and a headshot percentage of 21.30%.

He has played 263 games in the duo mode and has been victorious on 63 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.95%. With 919 frags and 224 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.60 and a headshot percentage of 24.37%.

The YouTuber has played 1768 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 603 games, converting to a win rate of 34.10%. He has 4851 kills and 1070 headshots in the process, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.16 and a headshot percentage of 22.06%.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Dyland PROS has made 25 appearances in solo matches and has five first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 20.00%. He has 102 kills and 38 headshots with a K/D ratio of 5.10 and a headshot percentage of 37.25%.

The content creator has also participated in 96 duo games and has 27 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 28.12%. He has 408 kills and 107 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.91 and a headshot percentage of 26.23%.

Sultan Proslo has played 132 matches in the squad mode and has precisely 50 wins, resulting in a win rate of 37.87%. He has racked up 529 kills and 150 headshots with a K/D ratio of 6.45 and a headshot percentage of 28.36%.

Note: Sultan Proslo's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Sultan Proslo’s monthly income

Sultan Proslo’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sultan Proslo’s monthly earnings via his channel lie between $1.9K and $29.7K. His yearly income is estimated to be between $22.3K and $356.2K.

YouTube channel

Dyland Maximum Zidane (Sultan Proslo) has been uploading content for a long time. He began his journey on YouTube over seven years ago and has published videos on a variety of games since.

Recently, he has mainly focused on Free Fire and PES Mobile. At the moment, his channel boasts a total of over 1.286 billion views. According to Social Blade, he has gained 7.421 million views in the last 30 days alone.

