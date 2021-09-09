Moco vs Elite Hayato in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad matches?

Free Fire gamers are excited to try out the awakened version of Moco. The Moco: Rebirth event commenced on 6 September 2021, and the awakened version of the character is expected to arrive on 18 September 2021.

Hayato is one of the popular characters in Free Fire who has his own awakened ability. This article compares the power of Moco and Hayato “Fireband” to judge who is the best choice for Clash Squad matches.

Assessing the abilities of Moco and Elite Hayato in Free Fire

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco has a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye. Players can tag enemies they shoot using this Free Fire character.

At the default level, the character can tag her enemies for a span of two seconds. At the maximum level, the enemies that Moco shoots can be tagged up to five seconds.

Elite Hayato

Elite Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The normal passive ability of Hayato is called Bushido. With a 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 7.5% (initial level) up to 10% (final level).

The awakened power of Hayato is called Art of Blades. Players can reduce their frontal damage by 1% up to 3.5% whenever the HP is decreased by 10%.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for Clash Squad matches?

Elite Hayato is better than Moco (Image via ff.garena)

The Elite version of Hayato is much more powerful than that of Moco. Even if players get the advantage of tagging their enemies, the time span of the ability is not enough to determine their location with absolute certainty.

On the other hand, Hayato does not just possess one power, but two powers that aid players, especially if they are engaging in aggressive matches. The frontal damage of Free Fire gamers is reduced along with the increase in armor penetration to inflict more damage on the enemies.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu