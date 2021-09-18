Moco vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode (September 2021)

Moco is all set to receive her awakened version in Free Fire soon. Players can head to an in-game event called Moco: Rebirth for more information.

Hayato is another Free Fire character who already has an awakened ability called Art of Blades.

To learn how Moco fares against the abilities of Elite Hayato, readers can check out this link. This article discusses the skills of the normal passive abilities of Hayato and Moco to judge who is more suitable for Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The passive ability of Moco is called Hacker’s Eye. She helps players tag their enemies once they have shot them.

At the initial level, the tag lasts only for two seconds. As the character is slowly upgraded to the maximum level, the tag lasts for five seconds.

Hayato

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato, too, has a passive ability called Bushido. It increases armor penetration when the maximum HP of gamers reduces by 10% at the final stage of the Free Fire character.

At the default level, armor penetration increases by 7.5% when using Bushido.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for Clash Squad matches?

Hayato is much more powerful than Moco (Image via ff.garena)

The ability of Moco is not as powerful as Hayato’s. Tagging enemies for only five seconds (that too at the maximum level) will not reap much benefit when it comes to aggressive matches.

The HP of the player is bound to get reduced in Clash Squad matches. To take the best advantage of the situation, players can use Hayato to inflict more damage on their enemies.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer