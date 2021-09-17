Skyler vs K vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Now that Moco will get her awakened ability soon, she is the talk of the town in the Free Fire community. The Elite version of Moco is expected to arrive on 18 September 2021.

Skyler and K are two powerful Free Fire characters that possess active abilities. This article compares the abilities of the three characters to find out who is the best for ranked matches in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Skyler, K, and Moco in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The active ability of Skyler is called Riptide Rhythm, which helps players unleash a sonic wave that is capable of destroying five gloo walls within a range of 50 meters. Upon successful deployment of a gloo wall, players can recover four HPs. The cooldown time for the ability is 60 seconds.

K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K is also an active character whose ability, Master of All, has two modes: Psychology and Jiujitsu. The ability increases the maximum EP by 50, and the mode switch has a cooldown time of 20 seconds.

In the Psychology mode, players can recover two EPs every three seconds (up to 100 EPs), and in the Jiujitsu mode, teammates with the range of six meters get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco possesses a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye. The ability allows players to mark the enemies they have shot at least once for a span of two seconds.

Note: The abilities mentioned here are at the initial level of the characters. To make them more powerful, players can upgrade them to Level 6.

Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

K is suitable for players who have strategic gameplay (Image via ff.garena)

Depending on the playstyle of the player, K and Skyler are two close competitors. Players who are into aggressive matches will be keener to choose Skyler, whereas those who have a passive approach will be inclined towards K.

Since Free Fire is ultimately a game of survival, it is wiser to choose K as he increases the chances of being the last person surviving. With a huge boost of EPs, players can be less worried about losing their health while engaging in gunfights with enemies.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

