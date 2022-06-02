Moo Zoo bundle in Free Fire: How to get, features, and more

Free Fire boasts a unique collection of cosmetics. Garena periodically offers players costume bundles via the Diamond Royale and Gold Royale events. Although users need to spend either diamonds or diamond vouchers on the former, they can acquire bundles from the latter using Gold coins and Gold Royale vouchers.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They can use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

How to get the Moo Zoo bundle in Free Fire?

This is a unique female bundle (Image via Garena)

Themed around a pattern commonly seen on cows, the Moo Zoo bundle is a female costume set revealed in the latest Gold Royale event.

With an attractive shoe set, the combination of black and white spots offers a completely new aesthetic. It could easily be regarded as one of the best Gold Royale female bundles released so far in Free Fire.

Gamers can claim the Moo Zoo bundle right now for free. They will have to go through the following steps:

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire and go to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Tap on the Gold Royale menu from the left to enter the specific event for the said bundle.

Step 3: Users need to ensure they have enough Gold coins or Gold Royale vouchers.

Step 4: Go with the (10+1) spin option as it provides an additional spin. Each spin increases the 'Lucky' points by one. The higher the 'Lucky' points, the higher the player's chance of getting the grand prize (the Moo Zoo bundle in this case).

However, it should be noted that the 'Lucky' points reset to zero once the grand prize is obtained.

Users can combine its parts with other bundle parts (Image via Garena)

The bundle contains:

Moo Zoo - Head

Moo Zoo - Top

Moo Zoo - Bottom

Moo Zoo - Shoes

Note: The event described is limited to the Bangladesh server.

The Moo Zoo bundle on the Indian server

The Moo Zoo bundle was made available through the Gold Royale on the Free Fire Indian server as well. Due to unknown reasons, the developers replaced the grand prize with another male bundle a few days after it was released. Furthermore, the bundle was removed from the in-game vault of those who had already unlocked it.

As compensation, users should have received an in-game mail with apologies as well as the current male bundle (in Gold Royale) and 5x Diamond Royale vouchers. It is speculated that the bundle will make its return in a separate event.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and the bundle described will be available until 2 June.

