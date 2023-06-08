MRK Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

MRK Gamer is a fast-growing Indian Free Fire YouTuber who regularly creates content related to the game. His videos are primarily guides about various in-game events and other stuff to help the viewers. As a result, he has amassed a sizable following on his channel, with 453 thousand subscribers and a cumulative view count exceeding 28.73 million.

The internet personality also has 6 thousand followers on his Facebook account and over 10.3 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. Fans can find details about MRK Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Indian government has banned Free Fire, so players from the country are advised to refrain from playing the game. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the nation.

MRK Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild rank, and stats

MRK Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 1025351987, and his ID level is 83. He is the leader of the “★★JK༒ARMY★★” guild, whose Guild ID is 1013466162.

Coming to the rank, he is placed Heroic inside both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that the YouTuber maintains are as follows:

BR Career

MRK Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

MRK Gamer has engaged in 18375 solo games and secured 153 victories, resulting in a win rate of 0.83%. He has 4510 eliminations in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.25.

The YouTuber has also played 2583 duo matches and has bagged 238 Booyahs, giving way to a win percentage of 9.21%. There are 4910 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.09.

In the squad mode, the player has 3405 appearances and 568 wins, converting to a win ratio of 16.68%. With 7610 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.68.

BR Ranked

MRK Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within BR-Ranked Season 33, MRK Gamer has played 690 solo games and has two first-place finishes, coming down to a win percentage of 0.28%. He has accumulated 37 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.05.

Speaking of the duo games, the content creator has 52 participations and nine victories, leading to a win ratio of 17.30%. At a K/D ratio of 2.79, he has 120 frags.

Finally, MRK Gamer has featured in 119 squad matches, and his team has remained unbeaten on 11 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.24%. He has killed 323 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Note: MRK Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will change as he plays more games.

YouTube channel

MRK Gamer’s consistent uploads have helped his YouTube channel grow gradually, and he posted various other content before switching to Free Fire a few years back. He presently has 1849 uploads, of which the highest-watched one has 1.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has received 14 thousand subscribers in the past 30 days. On the other hand, his view count has grown by 1.071 million over the same period.

