Mystery characters in Free Fire OB30 Advance Server update: Abilities explained

Characters have emerged as one of Free Fire's most essential and distinctive elements because of their abilities. They play a significant role in the gameplay, and having the appropriate set of characters based on the user’s preferred playing style can surely give them an advantage over the competition.

Like the majority of other Advance Servers, the developers often introduce new characters to test their skills. Two new mystery characters have made their way in the recently launched OB30 server, both of whom have passive abilities.

Details about the abilities of mystery characters in Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

1) Mystery character

Memory Mist is the passive ability of this mystery character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Memory Mist

After players kill an enemy, the Memory Mist ability exposes the whereabouts of other enemies at a specified distance. It detects adversaries within 25 meters at the initial level, eventually increasing to 50 meters at level 6.

Additionally, teammates are also informed about the location of their enemies.

2) Mystery character

Buzzer Beater is the name of the ability of the other mystery character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Buzzer Beater

The ability of the other Mystery Character is named Buzzer Beater. It is yet another passive ability that recovers health points after users survive combat. At the initial level, they restore 5 HP.

With the rise in levels, it improves and becomes 30 HP at the maximum one. The ability to regenerate health can be pretty helpful on the battlefield.

Agent Hop is the new pet added to the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from this, a new pet called Agent Hop has also made its way into the Advance Server. With it equipped, gamers gain a specific amount of EP points every time the Safe Zone shrinks.

Note: These are the abilities mentioned in the Advance Server and are subject to change. Moreover, not all the features from the server are added with the final release.

