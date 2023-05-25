Nalla Noni’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Nalla Noni is a popular India-based Free Fire YouTuber creating content in every format, including livestreams, shorts, and more. He puts in a lot of effort into making his content engaging, and his consistency has helped him achieve remarkable numbers on YouTube. His subscriber count on the platform currently sits at 420K, while his total view count has surpassed 60 million.

Apart from his main channel, he operates three other channels: NALLA NONI, NONU PLAYS, and NONI THE VLOGGER. In the section below are details about his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country must refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale title. However, the MAX variant wasn’t prohibited, and they may play the same.

Nalla Noni’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Nalla Noni’s Free Fire ID is 816472428, and his ID level in the game is 80. He is ranked Bronze I and Grandmaster in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18, respectively.

The stats that Nalla Noni maintains are as follows:

BR Career

Nalla Noni's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nalla Noni has appeared in 1765 solo games and secured 244 wins, maintaining a win rate of 13.82%. He has recorded 4475 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.94

The content creator has contested in 1667 duo games as well and has bagged 292 wins, possessing a win rate of 17.51%. He has 3599 eliminations for a K/K ratio of 2.62

Finally, the prominent personality has featured in 13057 squad games and has recorded 4603 wins, resulting in a win rate of 35.25%. He has notched 36671 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.34.

BR Ranked

Nalla Noni's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current BR-Ranked Season 33, Nalla Noni has engaged in one solo match but has failed to record a win or even an elimination.

The same is the case in the squad mode, as he has participated in a single game. However, he didn’t secure a win or get any kills.

CS Career

Nalla Noni's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nalla Noni has competed in 11684 Clash Squad games and has bagged 8230 Booyahs for a win rate of 70.44%. He has killed 45072 opponents at a KDA of 2.06.

Note: Nalla Noni’s Free Fire stats were recorded on May 25, 2023. It may change as he participates in more games.

Nalla Noni’s YouTube earnings

Nalla Noni's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Nalla Noni’s monthly revenue generated from his YouTube channel is estimated to be between $1.2K and $19.7K. On the other hand, his yearly income is projected to be between $14.7K and $236K.

YouTube channel

Nalla Noni has consistently uploaded videos on YouTube for over three years. He has recorded 546 uploads to this date, of which the highest-viewed video is a YouTube Short with 2.4 million views.

Social Blade specifies that the YouTuber has gained 19K subscribers in the period of the last 30 days. He has also received over 4 million views over the same time frame.

