Neel Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Neel is one of the rising stars in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. The content creator from Chhattisgarh runs a channel named Neel Gaming, where he primarily posts gameplay videos accompanied by his hilarious and engaging commentary. This content has earned him over 287k subscribers on the channel.

He also runs two other channels: CG Neel with 9.38k subscribers and Neel Gaming Lite with 3.48k subscribers. Apart from YouTube, the content creator is just shy of 1k followers on Instagram.

What is Neel Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

Neel Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 377077729, and his IGN is NEEL_BHAI. The YouTuber is the leader of a guild named Team Eagle, whose ID is 61484264.

He is placed in Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 34 as he has climbed to Heroic in the CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Neel Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Neel Gaming has a massive 87708 appearances in solo matches in the game, and he made it to the top of the podium 940 times, converting to a win rate of 1.07%. He has scored 14230 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 0.16.

The YouTuber has secured 476 victories in 3227 duo games, resulting in a much better win rate of 14.75%. He has also pocketed 8685 frags, yielding a K/D ratio of 3.16.

He has scored his most victories in squad games, with 4436 Booyahs in 20445 matches, equating to a win rate of 21.69%. He has bagged 97162 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 6.07.

BR Ranked stats

Neel Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has fought in three ranked solo games in the BR-Ranked Season 34 and finished at the top only once, corresponding to a win rate of 33.33%. With 23 eliminations in process, he maintains a K/D ratio of 11.50.

The Indian star has played a single duo game, knocking off six opponents to hold an average K/D ratio of 6.

Finally, Neel Gaming has won six out of 121 squad games this season, registering a win rate of 4.95%. He has secured 488 eliminations, contributing to a K/D ratio of 4.24.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire stats were recorded from the MAX version when writing the article. The numbers will change as the content creator participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Estimated Monthly income

Neel Gaming's estimated monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Neel Gaming channel’s monthly earnings to be between $350 and $5.6K. The channel is expected to clock a yearly revenue of about $4.2K to $67.2K.

YouTube channel

Neel started his channel over three years ago and regularly posts Free Fire gameplay videos. The channel has over 370 videos, including shorts that have collectively received over 30 million views.

Neel Gaming channel has had a growth spurt recently. As per Social Blade, the channel garnered 10k subscribers last month. His videos were also viewed 1.4 million times during the same time frame.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, so players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, you may engage in the MAX version, which is not blocked in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

