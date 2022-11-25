New Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup starts in Free Fire MAX

Garena unveiled many features before releasing the OB37 patch for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Most content has made its way to the game via the launch, but some are expected to roll out over the coming days and weeks. Similarly, the much-anticipated Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 is live in the game.

Players will play an up-to-date version of Bomb Squad 5v5 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. However, the "Team Up" stage is active for the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2, during which players can register their squads. After registration, squads will get to contest in the in-game tournament and earn rewards.

Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 in Free Fire MAX: Registrations are active, and the tournament is to happen on November 27

Players can check out the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2's tournament lobby for more details (Image via Garena)

Registrations for the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 are active, and players can note for their squads using the tournament's event page. The "Team Up" stage is expected to last till Sunday, November 27, 5:59 pm (IST).

Furthermore, the "Match" stage will last from 6:00 pm (IST) to 10:00 pm (IST) on Sunday, November 27. Once the tournament culminates, players will have time till November 28, 11:59 pm (IST), to claim rewards in Free Fire MAX.

An overview of Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The primary requirement of Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 is the registration of squads with five members. As the name suggests, the in-game tournament will be played in the revamped Bomb Squad 5v5 mode, in which one team will plant the bomb, and the other will try to diffuse it within the duration of the timer (of explosion).

However, besides the game mode, the in-game tournament will have specific rules to help decide the winner during the contest.

Rules of Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2

Team Creation

Team Creation for Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 (Image via Garena)

One must register the team under the required provisions.

The team lineup, after registration, will not change.

Matches

Rules for matches in Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 (Image via Garena)

Teams will need to participate in the matches during the specified time.

Teams will play matches after the game officials ensure whether they are using any cheat (hack or mod) or emulator. The final results will be impacted by the same.

Rewards

Rewards in Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 (Image via Garena)

After the tournament ends, players/teams will receive rewards based on their performance.

Arena trials during the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 may also act as qualifiers for Free Fire/ FF MAX esports tournaments. Thus, teams need to hit a specific rank cut-off to qualify.

The squads qualified after reaching a specific rank Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 will get contacted by the FF/FF MAX team via in-game mail or other registered means (Underage teammates will not be able to participate offline).

Here's how to register for the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and log in using a specific social media platform.

If you are a guest account user, you must bind your account via the system settings before heading to the next step.

Step 2: Click the Calendar icon under the FFWS 2022 tab to access the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 lobby via the eponymous event.

Alternatively, you can directly access the tournament interface via the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup icon in the game's lobby.

Step 3: Ensure you have an EXP level of 15, which is required for registration.

Step 4: Create a squad by choosing a name, Avatar, Banner, teammates, and more.

If your squad satisfies all the requirements, you will get to play in Free Fire MAX's FFWS 2022-themed Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2.

