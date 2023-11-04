New Diwali Royale 2 in Free Fire: Get Kongfu and Bobble Dance emotes

The second iteration of Diwali Royale has made its way into Free Fire, and it features two exclusive emotes in the form of Kongfu and Bobble Dance. There are several other time-limited rewards available that you can acquire. Just like in the previous version of the event, spins can be made using gold, meaning you do not have to spend any diamonds to receive the emotes.

You can also use the unique Diwali Royale Vouchers to make spins in the newly commenced Luck Royale. These vouchers can be obtained as part of after-match drops. You can start playing more matches to be able to make more spins.

Free Fire Diwali Royale 2 featuring Kongfu and Bobble Dance emotes will run until November 9, 2023

Diwali Royale 2 arrived in Free Fire after the conclusion of the initial Diwali Royale. It began on November 3, 2023, and will remain accessible until November 9, 2023. During this period, you can make spins to have a chance at receiving the Kongfu and Bobble Dance emotes.

Each spin in the event costs 1000 gold, whereas 10+1 spins will require you to spend 10000 gold. As previously mentioned, the Diwali Royale Vouchers are another alternative that can be used to make spins.

It is worth noting that the grand prize is guaranteed at 150 spins. Even if you are unlucky, you are sure to receive the main reward in a set number of spins.

The prize pool for the event is listed below:

Bobble Dance

Kongfu

Roaring Knight Mask (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Shoes (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Bottom (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Top (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Mask (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Head (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Bottom (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Top (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Shoes (24 Hours)

The Golden Tiger Avatar (24 Hours)

Flaming Beast Banner (24 Hours)

Flame Art T-shirt (24 Hours)

Goldrim Skyboard (24 Hours)

Magnificent Mayur Loot Box (24 Hours)

Predator in the Sky Parachute (24 Hours)

The Flying Diva Parachute (24 Hours)

Light Surfer Skyboard (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Head (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Shoes (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Bottom (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Top (24 Hours)

Pocket Market

Leg Pockets

Armor Crate

Monster Truck – Roaring Wheels (24 Hours)

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Pet Food

Those who have gold saved in their accounts can spend the in-game currency on spins to receive the exclusive emotes, which usually cost a fair amount of diamonds.

How to access Diwali Royale 2 in Free Fire

Check out these steps to access the Diwali Royale 2 in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and proceed to the Luck Royale section by clicking on its icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Select the Diwali Royale option.

Step 3: You can make the spins to get the rewards.

Once you acquire the two emotes, equip them in the “Vault” section of the game.

