New Diwali Royale 3 in Free Fire: Get AK47 - Water Balloons and Woodpecker - Merciless Necromancer

The third iteration of the Diwali Royale is here in Free Fire, and this one allows players to get their hands on gun skins alongside other rewards. The main draws of the event are AK47 - Water Balloons and Woodpecker - Merciless Necromancer, both of which provide a great look and boosted statistics. With the ability to make spins using Gold, players will not have to spend diamonds to receive these.

Additionally, they can use the unique Diwali Royale Vouchers to make the spins. The particular vouchers can be acquired as part of after-match drops, so they can play more matches and get the rewards without any expense.

More information regarding the Diwali Royale 3 is provided in the following section.

New Diwali Royale 3 starts in Free Fire

Following the conclusion of the previous one, Diwali Royale 3 commenced in Free Fire on November 10, 2023, and will remain active until November 16. It offers a set of exciting rewards, and the two gun skins are the key attractions.

The developers have specified that users are guaranteed to receive the grand prize in 150 spins, so they are sure to obtain the desired rewards in a particular number of spins. Listed below is the exact prize pool of the event:

AK47 - Water Balloons

Woodpecker - Merciless Necromancer

Roaring Knight Mask (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Shoes (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Bottom (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Top (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Mask (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Head (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Bottom (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Top (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Shoes (24 Hours)

The Golden Tiger Avatar (24 Hours)

Flaming Beast Banner (24 Hours)

Flame Art T-shirt (24 Hours)

Goldrim Skyboard (24 Hours)

Magnificent Mayur Loot Box (24 Hours)

Predator in the Sky Parachute (24 Hours)

The Flying Diva Parachute (24 Hours)

Light Surfer Skyboard (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Head (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Shoes (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Bottom (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Top (24 Hours)

Pocket Market

Leg Pockets

Armor Crate

Monster Truck – Roaring Wheels (24 Hours)

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Pet Food

With the event not lasting long, users are suggested to grind enough to receive both gun skins. This opportunity must not be missed, given that getting good skins usually costs a load of diamonds.

How to access Diwali Royale 3 in Free Fire

Check the following steps to access the Diwali Royale 3 in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap the Luck Royale icon.

Open Free Fire and tap the Luck Royale icon. Step 2: Select the Diwali Royale 3 from the list of the available events.

Select the Diwali Royale 3 from the list of the available events. Step 3: Make the spins by spending Gold or the relevant vouchers to draw the rewards.

Once the skins are acquired, go to the “Weapon” section and equip them.

