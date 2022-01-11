New Faded Wheel in Free Fire: How to get Burning Leo Bundle and Groza Golden Roar this week

Golden Roar-themed items (bundle and gun skin) were recently incorporated in Free Fire as part of the Moco Store. Gamers were enthralled by the stunning cosmetics and splurged hundreds of diamonds to purchase them.

Following its success, Garena is back with the Burning Leo Bundle and Groza Golden Roar gun skin as part of the Faded Wheel, which kicked off today. Players now have the opportunity to attain all the items for 1082 diamonds. However, there are no free or discounted spins available.

Burning Leo Bundle and Groza Golden Roar are now available in Free Fire

The new Faded Wheel kicked off on 11 January 2022. Gamers will be able to access it under the Luck Royale section for a week until it concludes on 17 January 2022.

Players have slight control over the items they wish to attain as they can remove two of the undesired rewards from the prize pool. The items up for grabs in the new Faded Wheel are as follows:

The prize pool for the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Groza – Golden Roar

Lioness Lava (Top)

Lioness Lava (Bottom)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 January 2022)

Priestess’ Fox

Burning Leo Bundle

Blood Coffin

Ebi parachute

1x Cube Fragment

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to get permanent gun skin and bundle in Free Fire

You must open the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Step 1: You must first log in to your Free Fire account and then tap on the Luck Royale option on the left side of the screen.

Select Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You should go to the Faded Wheel section and remove the two items from the list.

Step 3: Next, you can make spins until you have obtained all the items.

There are a total of eight items for 1082 diamonds. This includes a bundle, gun skin, and various fashion items.

Players with adequate diamonds should consider spending them on this event due to the exceptional value offered via attractive outfits. Furthermore, users can try their luck since the first few spins in the event are quite affordable.

