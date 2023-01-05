New Free Fire Crimson Angelic Top-Up: How to purchase diamonds to get cosmetics (MAX version)

With the completion of the New Year Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX, Garena has launched the new Crimson Angelic Top-Up event into the game. This has got players buzzing primarily due to the availability of cosmetics from the Angelic brand.

The brand-new event became accessible on January 5, 2023, and will remain so until January 11, 2023. You have a week to fulfill the top-up requirements and acquire the four free cosmetics in the battle royale title.

New Crimson Angelic Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

The developers had previously announced the release of the Crimson Angelic Top-Up in the Free Fire MAX Indian server through the Angelic Calendar, which went live a few days back. Now that the event has made its way into the battle royale title, many gamers are expected to avail this benefit of free cosmetics upon purchase of the premium in-game currency.

These are the different requirements of the new top-up event (Image via Garena)

The event features three requirements, each offering attractive pieces of cosmetics. The specifics of the Angelic Top-Up event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get free Risen Sneakers and Risen Glasses

Purchase 300 diamonds to get free Angelic Cowboy

Purchase 500 diamonds to get free Risen Hoodie

These three requirements are successive; hence, only upon purchasing 500 diamonds will you be eligible to claim all three rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds to get free rewards from the Crimson Angelic Top-Up

Follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in your Free Fire MAX, and subsequently receive attractive rewards from the Angelic Top-Up event:

Step 1: Access the top-up center in Free Fire MAX. Several top-up options will appear on the screen, with the available options being:

These are the different top-up options that are present in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds at Rs 80

310 diamonds at Rs 250

520 diamonds at Rs 400

1060 diamonds at Rs 800

2180 diamonds at Rs 1600

5600 diamonds at Rs 4000

Step 2: Click on the button below your preferred diamond pack and then make the payment to receive the diamonds.

Since the event only requires the purchase of 500 diamonds, you can get a pack priced at Rs 400 to get the entire collection of cosmetics.

Step 3: Once the purchase is completed, the diamonds will be added to your account. You will subsequently become eligible to collect the rewards.

Step 4: Access the event tab by clicking on the calendar icon.

You must select the Crimson Angelic Top-Up from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the Angelic section from the horizontal menu that shows up, and click on the Crimson Angelic Top-Up.

Step 6: Click the claim button adjacent to the rewards to obtain them.

You can now finally equip individual fashion items from the vault section of the battle royale title.

This Free FIre MAX event offers great value to gamers on the purchase of diamonds by offering attractive freebies. This is because developers release such outfits in events, luck royales, and in-store where they are priced at thousands of diamonds.

Alternatively, you can essentially get the entire Crimson Angelic collection by purchasing 500 diamonds.

