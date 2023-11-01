New Free Fire Divine Victory event: Get free Divine Warrior Bundle and more rewards

Diwali-themed festivities have made their way into Garena Free Fire, offering numerous premium rewards to players. One of the latest events based on this is Divine Victory, which allows the community to acquire the Divine Warrior for free. Alongside the costume, users will also receive free gold as part of the event.

It will essentially be running for over two weeks, giving the gamers enough time to complete the specifics required to get their hands on the available reward. Further details on the Free Fire Divine Victory event have been provided below.

Divine Victory event featuring Divine Warrior Bundle starts in Free Fire

New Divine Victory event will last for a couple of weeks (Image via Garena)

The Divine Victory event commenced as part of Free Fire's Diwali celebrations on November 1, 2023, and will remain available to the players until November 16, 2023. It has a mini-game-like interface in which the players have to defeat enemies to gain power points.

For example, if they have 5 power points and defeat an enemy with two points, their count will become 7. In the end, individuals must defeat the BOSS to win the Grand Prize of the Divine Warrior Bundle.

It should be noted that each move on the board will cost one energy point. To acquire these points, players must complete the various Daily Missions.

Here is the list of the daily missions that you must complete (Image via Garena)

The following is a list of the missions:

Play 1 match (Lone Wolf / Battle Royale / Clash Squad): Get 1x Energy Points

Play 3 matches (Lone Wolf / Battle Royale / Clash Squad): Get 1x Energy Points

Play 6 matches (Lone Wolf / Battle Royale / Clash Squad): Get 1x Energy Points

Play 9 matches (Lone Wolf / Battle Royale / Clash Squad): Get 1x Energy Points

Play 12 matches (Lone Wolf / Battle Royale / Clash Squad): Get 1x Energy Points

Deal 10 headshots (Lone Wolf / Battle Royale / Clash Squad): Get 1x Energy Points

Given that there is sufficient time, players should not miss out on this opportunity and try to get the Divine Warrior Bundle. Since costumes like these usually cost a couple of hundred diamonds, the effort it takes to get one for free will be worth it for many.

How to access the Divine Victory event in Free Fire

Follow the steps that have been outlined below to access the Divine Victory event in Free Fire and receive the Divine Warrior Bundle:

Step 1: To get started, open the battle royale title on your mobile device and access the events section. Click the “Events” icon on the lobby screen to do the same.

Step 2: Next, navigate to the “Diwali” tab and tap the “Divine Warrior” option.

Step 3: Subsequently, press “Go” to reach the Divine Victory event in Free Fire.

Step 4: Once the event opens up, you can collect and use the energy points to eventually receive the exclusive rewards.

After you receive the Divine Warrior Bundle, you can equip it via the “Vault” section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.