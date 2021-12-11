New Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get Crimson Criminal Bundle and Legendary emote

For the peak day celebrations of the partnership between Free Fire and Money Heist, the game is brimming with new thrilling events and a broad selection of enchanting items. Users can get an assortment of themed cosmetics from the events for free today, including a parachute, surfboard and more.

Meanwhile, a set of other themed items have made their way into the game in the recently commenced Faded Wheel. The Money Throw emote and Crimson Criminal Bundle are two particular items that appeal to users the most.

Obtaining Money Throw emote and Crimson Criminal Bundle in Free Fire

The new Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

The new Faded Wheel has been incorporated today in Free Fire and will remain accessible for players until 17 December 2021.

As the community is aware, the prizes obtained in the Faded Wheel are never repeated. Consequently, the cost of acquiring the rewards will therefore increase.

The list of items up for grabs is given below:

Money Throw

AN94 – Plan Bermuda

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

1x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Plan Bermuda Parachute

Crimson Criminal Bundle

1x Cube Fragment

Pet Skin: Kitty Heist

1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Note: Players can only get eight of these.

Since the event provides two exciting rewards, the first spin is not available for free or a discount. The exact diamond cost is: 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199 and 499. This takes the overall cost to 1,082 diamonds.

Steps to get rewards from this event

Step 1: You must make sure that you have enough diamonds to get all the rewards, as these are drawn at random.

Step 2: Next, you can access the Luck Royale section and select the Faded Wheel.

You can draw rewards after removing two items from the pool (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Remove two undesired items and then make the spins to get all the items.

The event includes a permanent gun skin with enhanced attributes, a Legendary Money Throw emote and Crimson Criminal Bundle, along with several other items that justifies the overall cost of 1,082 diamonds.

Some players might even consider it a great steal because emotes, gun skins or bundles do not come cheap within the store.

Edited by Sabine Algur