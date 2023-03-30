New Free Fire MAX bundles available in store: Complete list, price and more

Garena has added a fresh set of appealing fashion bundles to the Free Fire MAX Indian server store. This introduction comes only a few days after the developers added a new set of items such as Gloo Wall, gun crates, melee weapon skins, and more, significantly broadening what players may acquire within the game.

The developers have added more than 15 bundles, which have undoubtedly sparked conversations among users. Players can obtain these bundles, ranging from 899 to 1499 diamonds, and receive additional applicable discounts.

Garena releases new outfits in the Free Fire MAX store

The Free Fire MAX store features a plethora of cosmetic options that players can shop around. The developers have further expanded the available options recently. The long list of new bundles alongside their corresponding price list within the Free Fire MAX store is as follows:

More than 15 new bundles are accessible in the store (Image via Garena)

The Flashing Spade Bundle – 1499 diamonds

The Blazing Heart Bundle – 1499 diamonds

Dreamy Club Bundle – 1499 diamonds

Eternal Diamond Bundle – 1499 diamonds

Summer Darling Bundle – 899 diamonds

Exiled Biker Bundle – 899 diamonds

Banished Biker Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Azure Annihilation Bundle – 899 diamonds

Tan the Assassin Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Lee the Dragon Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Alok's Beach Bod – 899 diamonds

Mr. Death Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Devil Hunter Bundle – 899 diamonds

Perfect Rhythm Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Deep Freeze Bundle – 1499 diamonds

Crystal Giant Bundle – 1499 diamonds

Blue Angel Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Pink Guardian Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Northern Cardinal Bundle – 899 diamonds

Budgerigar Bundle – 899 diamonds

Players may also avail the discount if they possess a discount voucher on their account. This will save them about a hundred diamonds.

Steps to purchase new outfits in Free Fire MAX from the store

You may follow the steps given below to purchase these attractive outfits in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After accessing your Free Fire MAX account, load the store interface by clicking on the option from the menu on the left.

Click on the new section, and a long list of new outfits will come up on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Normal Tab and head to the new section.

A long list of new bundles in the store will be displayed on your screen.

Step 3: Select the desired outfit from the available option and click the purchase button. A new Purchase Confirmation dialog box will appear on the screen.

Confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Here, you can select any applicable coupon and reaffirm the selection by clicking the button in the bottom right corner to complete the purchase.

Diamonds, the game's premium currency, will be reduced from the account, and the outfit will be sent to your vault. You may equip it from the same section.

