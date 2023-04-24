New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel: Get Magical Lamp arrival animation and more rewards

Garena is back with another Faded Wheel on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, and this time, the exclusive Magical Lamp is up for grabs. In addition to the new mythic arrival animation, players also have the opportunity to get a parachute, a loot box, and even a backpack skin.

The prize pool contains ten items, two of which must be removed before the spins can be made. Players are guaranteed to receive all the remaining items in the eight spins, thus providing excellent value for money overall.

New Faded Wheel provides Magical Lamp arrival animation in Free Fire MAX

With the previous Faded Wheel's conclusion, Garena refreshed the rewards on April 24, 2023. Players have time until April 30, 2023, to acquire the exclusive arrival animation from the new Luck Royale.

Unlike other Luck Royales, players are assured of obtaining eight items in the Faded Wheel in eight spins. Once the rewards are obtained, they are not repeated. The rewards for this time include:

Magical Lamp arrival animation

Plasma Ball Loot Box

Glow Lotus Parachute

Ying Yang backpack

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Pet Food

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

The prize pool of the new Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Steps to get Magical Lamp arrival animation in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions given below to receive the exclusive arrival animation, among other items, through the Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX and navigate through the available events to select Faded Wheel.

Step 2: Click on the bottom right corner of the reward icon to select the two undesired items.

You need to confirm the removal to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the confirm button and reaffirm the removal of the two rewards.

Once the items are out of the prize pool, they cannot be brought back. Hence, it is essential to pay attention while removing the item. In most cases, you are better off removing Cube Fragments and Pet Food from the pool as these are the least valuable.

Spend diamonds on spins to receive the items (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the two items are out, you can start spending diamonds to make spins.

As you may already know, the spins in the game don't have a fixed price, and the cost of each subsequent spin increases. The first spin only costs nine diamonds, but the cost of the next eight spins goes up to 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively.

Overall, it will cost 1082 diamonds to complete all the spins, which is a reasonable price considering that you'll receive four permanent items and vouchers. You can also start with a few spins to test your luck, which will only cost a few hundred diamonds.

