Free Fire redeem codes today (April 3, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes are an easy way for players to obtain free rewards in the battle royale game. These codes require less effort than other options like events, which is why the game's community gets very excited whenever new redeem codes are released by the developers.

To utilize a redeem code, players can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure. Once the redemption process is successfully completed, the items associated with the code will be sent directly to their account via the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (April 3, 2023)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that provide pets and vouchers in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions associated with these redeem codes, they may not work for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Check out the steps mentioned below to use the Rewards Redemption Site and get free rewards through redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and proceed to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site by searching for it.

These are the log in options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in by utilizing the platform that you've linked to your in-game ID. The choices on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts are not accepted on the website, meaning that players must link their accounts to one of these platforms in order to be eligible to redeem codes.

Insert the code in the text box without making any typing errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can now place the redeem code into the text box on the screen. Do not make typing errors while entering the code.

Step 4: Tap on the Confirm button to complete the redemption for the code you entered. If successful, you will receive the rewards within 24 hours. You can collect them by heading to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: As a result of the restrictions placed on Free Fire by the Indian government, players from the country should avoid playing the game. They can continue playing the MAX edition of the battle royale title since it wasn’t prohibited in the country.

