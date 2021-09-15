New Free Fire redeem code to get Priestess’ Fox surfboard reward today (15 September)

Free Fire features a plethora of appealing cosmetics that gamers are eager to get. They can be availed through the use of premium in-game currency.

In the case where players do not possess enough diamonds, redeem codes have emerged as the best alternative as they need to be claimed from the official webpage. Moreover, the time involved is comparatively less than the events.

Free Fire redeem code for 15 September 2021

The surfboard is a permanent reward and will not expire (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: ZRJAPH294KV5

Rewards: Priestess’ Fox Surfboard

Users must quickly collect the rewards to ensure that they do not miss out on this opportunity. Once the Free Fire redeem code is rendered invalid, an error will appear while redeeming it.

Note: The redeem code is for the Singapore server, and users playing on this server can only attain the surfboard. Otherwise, an error message will be displayed to those attempting to collect it.

How to obtain Priestess’ Fox Surfboard in Free Fire for free via redeem code

You should follow the instructions given below to get the rewards through redeem code:

Step 1: You should first head to Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption website through the link below.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

There are six options available in total to the users (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: In order to use the redeem code from the webpage, you must sign in to your ID through one of the options provided on the website.

You must enter all 12 characters of the code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You must carefully enter ZRJAPH294KV5 in the text field after you have logged in.

Step 4: Next, you must press the confirm button. A dialog box will then appear, along with the name of the rewards.

If an error message is displayed instead of the congratulations dialog box, you will not be able to obtain Priestess’ Fox Surfboard.

The redeem code rewards can be obtained from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can open the mail system in Free Fire to collect the surfboard.

You may later equip the Priestess’ Fox Surfboard from the collection section.

