New M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX: Get Eagle Gaze M1887, Emerald Power M1887, and more

Garena has added several new events as part of the Emerald Storm celebrations that have been going on in Free Fire MAX for the past few days. One of the most recent additions was the M1887 Ring event, which introduced the much-anticipated Eagle Gaze M1887 as well as a few other skins for the specific shotgun.

The recently launched Luck Royale will last roughly two weeks, giving players plenty of time to decide whether or not they want to spend diamonds to receive the available cosmetics. Readers can find more information about the new M1887 Ring event in the section below.

Free Fire MAX: How to get Eagle Gaze M1887 and other gun skins through M1887 Ring event

The M1887 Ring event began today, April 10, 2023, and will run in Free Fire MAX until April 23, 2023. During the event, players can spin the wheel to win a random item from the prize pool, which includes four M1887 gun skins, Sacred Rune Tokens, and other rewards.

The exact prize pool for the event is as follows:

M1887 – Eagle Gaze

M1887 – Emerald Power

M1887 – Incendium Burst

M1887 – Solaris Burst

Emerald Slicer

Green Star

250x Sacred Rune Tokens

10x Sacred Rune Tokens

5x Sacred Rune Tokens

3x Sacred Rune Tokens

2x Sacred Rune Tokens

1x Sacred Rune Token

Each spin will cost players 20 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 spins has been priced at 200. Accordingly, those with a sufficient amount of the currency can spend it to have a chance at receiving exclusive gun skins.

Sacred Rune Tokens can be exchanged for the different items

Furthermore, if players do not receive the M1887 cosmetics directly, they can exchange the Sacred Rune Tokens they have accumulated for gun skins and other items. The following are the specifics of the number of tokens required for the available rewards:

Since getting the rewards isn't guaranteed in a particular number of spins, players with a limited number of diamonds can save them and use them in Mystery Shop or other events that offer guaranteed rewards at a lower cost.

How to access M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX

Steps below will give you the details on accessing M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps below to access the M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and visit the Luck Royale section by clicking on its icon.

Step 2: Select the M1887 Ring from the available Luck Royales.

Step 3: Make the required number of spins using the required number of diamonds.

If you receive any of the gun skins, you can head to the Armory section to equip it.

