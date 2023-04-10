New M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX: Get Eagle Gaze M1887, Emerald Power M1887, and more

Garena has added several new events as part of the Emerald Storm celebrations that have been going on in Free Fire MAX for the past few days. One of the most recent additions was the M1887 Ring event, which introduced the much-anticipated Eagle Gaze M1887 as well as a few other skins for the specific shotgun.
The recently launched Luck Royale will last roughly two weeks, giving players plenty of time to decide whether or not they want to spend diamonds to receive the available cosmetics. Readers can find more information about the new M1887 Ring event in the section below.
Free Fire MAX: How to get Eagle Gaze M1887 and other gun skins through M1887 Ring event
The M1887 Ring event began today, April 10, 2023, and will run in Free Fire MAX until April 23, 2023. During the event, players can spin the wheel to win a random item from the prize pool, which includes four M1887 gun skins, Sacred Rune Tokens, and other rewards.
The exact prize pool for the event is as follows:
- M1887 – Eagle Gaze
- M1887 – Emerald Power
- M1887 – Incendium Burst
- M1887 – Solaris Burst
- Emerald Slicer
- Green Star
- 250x Sacred Rune Tokens
- 10x Sacred Rune Tokens
- 5x Sacred Rune Tokens
- 3x Sacred Rune Tokens
- 2x Sacred Rune Tokens
- 1x Sacred Rune Token
Each spin will cost players 20 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 spins has been priced at 200. Accordingly, those with a sufficient amount of the currency can spend it to have a chance at receiving exclusive gun skins.
Furthermore, if players do not receive the M1887 cosmetics directly, they can exchange the Sacred Rune Tokens they have accumulated for gun skins and other items. The following are the specifics of the number of tokens required for the available rewards:
- 250x Sacred Rune Tokens: M1887 – Eagle Gaze
- 250x Sacred Rune Tokens: M1887 – Emerald Power
- 300x Sacred Rune Tokens: M1887 – Incendium Burst
- 250x Sacred Rune Tokens: M1887 – Solaris Burst
- 8x Sacred Rune Tokens: Diamond Royale Voucher
- 8x Sacred Rune Tokens: Weapon Royale Voucher
- 6x Sacred Rune Tokens: Pigment Splash (AK47 + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate
- 4x Sacred Rune Tokens: Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x Sacred Rune Token: Armor Crate
Since getting the rewards isn't guaranteed in a particular number of spins, players with a limited number of diamonds can save them and use them in Mystery Shop or other events that offer guaranteed rewards at a lower cost.
How to access M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX
Follow the steps below to access the M1887 Ring in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Open the game and visit the Luck Royale section by clicking on its icon.
Step 2: Select the M1887 Ring from the available Luck Royales.
Step 3: Make the required number of spins using the required number of diamonds.
If you receive any of the gun skins, you can head to the Armory section to equip it.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.