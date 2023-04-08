New Special Star Box in Free Fire MAX: Get Timbered Blooms Bundle, BOOYAH Sparks emote, and more rewards

Emerald Storm celebrations have begun in Free Fire MAX, bringing a slew of themed items for players to obtain. The new Special Star Box is one of the most recent additions to the battle royale and will be available until the end of the month.
This crate can provide players with the Timbered Blooms Bundle, BOOYAH Sparks emote, and other rewards featured in Ramadan celebrations over the last few years. Those interested can purchase it to get a shot at obtaining all these items.
How to obtain Timbered Blooms Bundle, BOOYAH Sparks emote, and more via Special Star Box in Free Fire MAX
The Special Star Box made its way into Free Fire MAX on April 8, 2023. It will be available in the in-game store until April 30, 2023. The crate costs a total of 25 diamonds, and players can open it to get a random item from the prize pool.
Listed below are all the items that you can possibly receive by opening the Special Star Box:
- Timbered Blooms Bundle
- Timbered Blossoms Bundle
- Katana – Emerald Power
- BOOYAH Sparks (Emote)
- AK47 – Emerald Power
- Grenade – Emerald Power
- Motorbike – Emerald Shimmer
- Emerald Power Backpack
- Katana – Faithful Edge
- Gloo Wall – Shamrock Explosion
- Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom
- Celedon Grail
- Emerald Basher
- Sports Car – Emerald Flash
- Jeep – Emerald Shimmer
- Cherished Emerald Loot Box
- Verdant Soul (Backpack)
- Green Power Backpack
- Jade Sky (Parachute)
- Emerald Bloom Parachute
- Jungle Excursion
- Emerald Power Scythe
- Pet skin: Blooming Falco
- Leap of Faith
- Emerald Bloom Skyboard
- Pan – Emerald Bloom
- Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- Bonfire
- Supply Crate
- Armor Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Scan
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Pet Food
Given that it only costs 25 diamonds, the Special Star Box is worth getting. With some luck, players can get their hands on the exclusive Timbered Blooms Bundle.
However, it is important to note that getting a specific reward from the crate isn't guaranteed. This is why only those with sufficient diamonds should try opening it. Others can use the currency in events like Mystery Shop instead.
Steps to purchase Special Star Box in Free Fire MAX
If you are interested in obtaining the items mentioned above, you can follow the steps below:
Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the in-game store.
Step 2: Under the “Normal” tab, you must click on the “New” section. The available items will soon show up on the screen.
Step 3: Select the Special Star Box from the list of items, and click on the “Purchase” button. Upon confirming the purchase, you will receive the crate in the game.
You can later open the Special Star Box to get exclusive rewards.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.