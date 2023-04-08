New Special Star Box in Free Fire MAX: Get Timbered Blooms Bundle, BOOYAH Sparks emote, and more rewards

Emerald Storm celebrations have begun in Free Fire MAX, bringing a slew of themed items for players to obtain. The new Special Star Box is one of the most recent additions to the battle royale and will be available until the end of the month.

This crate can provide players with the Timbered Blooms Bundle, BOOYAH Sparks emote, and other rewards featured in Ramadan celebrations over the last few years. Those interested can purchase it to get a shot at obtaining all these items.

How to obtain Timbered Blooms Bundle, BOOYAH Sparks emote, and more via Special Star Box in Free Fire MAX

The Star Box offers rewards like the Timbered Blooms Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Special Star Box made its way into Free Fire MAX on April 8, 2023. It will be available in the in-game store until April 30, 2023. The crate costs a total of 25 diamonds, and players can open it to get a random item from the prize pool.

Listed below are all the items that you can possibly receive by opening the Special Star Box:

Timbered Blooms Bundle

Timbered Blossoms Bundle

Katana – Emerald Power

BOOYAH Sparks (Emote)

AK47 – Emerald Power

Grenade – Emerald Power

Motorbike – Emerald Shimmer

Emerald Power Backpack

Katana – Faithful Edge

Gloo Wall – Shamrock Explosion

Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom

Celedon Grail

Emerald Basher

Sports Car – Emerald Flash

Jeep – Emerald Shimmer

Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Verdant Soul (Backpack)

Green Power Backpack

Jade Sky (Parachute)

Emerald Bloom Parachute

Jungle Excursion

Emerald Power Scythe

Pet skin: Blooming Falco

Leap of Faith

Emerald Bloom Skyboard

Pan – Emerald Bloom

Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Gold Royale Voucher

Pet Food

Given that it only costs 25 diamonds, the Special Star Box is worth getting. With some luck, players can get their hands on the exclusive Timbered Blooms Bundle.

However, it is important to note that getting a specific reward from the crate isn't guaranteed. This is why only those with sufficient diamonds should try opening it. Others can use the currency in events like Mystery Shop instead.

Steps to purchase Special Star Box in Free Fire MAX

If you are interested in obtaining the items mentioned above, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the in-game store.

Step 2: Under the “Normal” tab, you must click on the “New” section. The available items will soon show up on the screen.

Step 3: Select the Special Star Box from the list of items, and click on the “Purchase” button. Upon confirming the purchase, you will receive the crate in the game.

You can later open the Special Star Box to get exclusive rewards.

