Create
Notifications
×

16 teams disqualified from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall starts tomorrow (Image via Garena)
The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall starts tomorrow (Image via Garena)
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Aug 31, 2021, 01:00 AM ET

40 mins ago

News

The online qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall have concluded. Garena has released the list of the top 42 teams qualified for the next round, i.e., the closed qualifiers.

For the second round, the top 42 teams, as well as six invited teams, will compete for twelve group stage berths on 1 September and 2 September.

However, in the latest development, Garena has disqualified 16 teams from the tournament for failing to follow certain rules. It was discovered after officials conducted an in-depth verification of the qualified teams.

Disqualified teams from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

Thirteen teams had players under the age of 16, which violates Rule 6.2.1 of the Official Rulebook. As a result, they were immediately disqualified.

  1. ROYAL2GURKHA
  2. THE STARZ!
  3. THE_IMPERIOUS
  4. LamaStone
  5. XMATES!
  6. Teenagers19
  7. GSK-ES
  8. TEAM_LOGIC7
  9. TEAM-PHOENIX20
  10. IMPERIALS
  11. NNM
  12. TEAM CRUSHER
  • Arctic-Fox

The three teams that failed to submit details for data verification were, as a result, disqualified.

  1. Stone Crushers
  2. Cruel Esports
  3. Team MILGYA

Stone Crushers' name among the disqualified sides was a surprise. They were unable to provide details on all players despite repeated reminders.

Qualified teams from the online qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

  1. Titanium Army
  2. UG EMPIRE
  3. CONQUERORS
  4. Team Arrow
  5. 4-JODS
  6. GALAXY RACER
  7. HIGH-FIVE!!
  8. ARROW ESPORTS
  9. Assassin ClutchGods
  10. Huskies
  11. UNS-4
  12. Young Gurkha ESP
  13. Trained 2Kill
  14. MAVERICKS ES
  15. PVS GAMING
  16. LR7 Esports
  17. EVIL ARMY
  18. BACHERLORS
  19. 4 Veterans
  20. TNxTW
  21. FAULTYGOD'S
  22. TONDE GAMER
  23. MAGESH GAMING
  24. SILENTLY LOUD
  25. TEAM GOA
  26. LAVA ESPORTS
  27. TKM ESPORTS
  28. Home Run
  29. AMATERASU RIP
  30. AURA GAMING
  31. STAY AWAY
  32. RuLE BREaKERS
  33. GZxEG
  34. We Are Kids
  35. AFF ESPORTS
  36. Leaders
  37. From the future
  38. MEGASTARS
  39. TG TYCOONS
  40. L0ST B0YZZ
  41. ASIAN GAMING
  42. Head Hunters

The invited teams from the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

  1. TEAM CHAOS
  2. Team D Esports
  3. CHEMIN ESPORTS (Previously known as Last Breath)
  4. Never Broke Again (Previously known as Galaxy Racer)
  5. LIFE HACKERS
  6. S8UL Esports

Galaxy Racer recently released four of its five players. These pros formed a new team called Never Broke Again, and they received the invitation based on the Free Fire Pro League Summer standings.

However, Galaxy Racer qualified through in-game qualification.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी