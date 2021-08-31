16 teams disqualified from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

The online qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall have concluded. Garena has released the list of the top 42 teams qualified for the next round, i.e., the closed qualifiers.

For the second round, the top 42 teams, as well as six invited teams, will compete for twelve group stage berths on 1 September and 2 September.

However, in the latest development, Garena has disqualified 16 teams from the tournament for failing to follow certain rules. It was discovered after officials conducted an in-depth verification of the qualified teams.

Disqualified teams from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

Thirteen teams had players under the age of 16, which violates Rule 6.2.1 of the Official Rulebook. As a result, they were immediately disqualified.

ROYAL2GURKHA THE STARZ! THE_IMPERIOUS LamaStone XMATES! Teenagers19 GSK-ES TEAM_LOGIC7 TEAM-PHOENIX20 IMPERIALS NNM TEAM CRUSHER

Arctic-Fox

The three teams that failed to submit details for data verification were, as a result, disqualified.

Stone Crushers Cruel Esports Team MILGYA

Stone Crushers' name among the disqualified sides was a surprise. They were unable to provide details on all players despite repeated reminders.

Qualified teams from the online qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

Titanium Army UG EMPIRE CONQUERORS Team Arrow 4-JODS GALAXY RACER HIGH-FIVE!! ARROW ESPORTS Assassin ClutchGods Huskies UNS-4 Young Gurkha ESP Trained 2Kill MAVERICKS ES PVS GAMING LR7 Esports EVIL ARMY BACHERLORS 4 Veterans TNxTW FAULTYGOD'S TONDE GAMER MAGESH GAMING SILENTLY LOUD TEAM GOA LAVA ESPORTS TKM ESPORTS Home Run AMATERASU RIP AURA GAMING STAY AWAY RuLE BREaKERS GZxEG We Are Kids AFF ESPORTS Leaders From the future MEGASTARS TG TYCOONS L0ST B0YZZ ASIAN GAMING Head Hunters

The invited teams from the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

TEAM CHAOS Team D Esports CHEMIN ESPORTS (Previously known as Last Breath) Never Broke Again (Previously known as Galaxy Racer) LIFE HACKERS S8UL Esports

Galaxy Racer recently released four of its five players. These pros formed a new team called Never Broke Again, and they received the invitation based on the Free Fire Pro League Summer standings.

However, Galaxy Racer qualified through in-game qualification.

