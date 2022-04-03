5 best Free Fire MAX emotes to have in April 2022

Free Fire MAX's launch ensued due to Garena Free Fire's enormous fame on the global scale. The MAX variant is an enhanced version of Free Fire, aiming to provide a higher-end gaming experience. Thus Free Fire MAX saw a plethora of improvements in graphics quality, while the in-game content is still the same.

Thus, players can spot little to no difference in in-game features and synchronize their data using the same account for both games. Therefore, one can find and acquire various collectibles in both games simultaneously. They can use the in-game store to access multiple items in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The emotes to acquire in April 2022

Players get their hands on some of the most impressive emotes in the game with magnificent animations. These coveted collectibles are either available in the store or appear in special events. However, event-exclusive emotes are pretty rare and don't stay in the game for long, while the ones in the store are always available.

Here are the best emotes available in the MAX variant right now, and users can consider procuring them this month:

1) Sii!

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

Sii! emote is among the most popular emotes users can acquire via the in-game store. The reason behind the emote's popularity is its CR7 connection, as upon using it on the battlefield, the character replicates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration.

2) LOL

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh."

Unlike the Sii emote, LOL doesn't have a celebrity connection, but it's still one of the most popular items in the game. Content creators and YouTubers are the reason why the LOL emote has acquired great fame among fans, as it is often featured in their video compilations.

The animation of the emote isn't that impressive, but it is pretty appropriate to mock the opponents on the battlefield. Upon hitting the emote button, the character hysterically laughs while keeping a hand on his/her stomach.

3) One-Finger Pushup

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do not copy me."

Available in the in-game store for a long time, One-Finger Pushup is another widely used emote that has found a place on this list. The famous emote features the in-game showing strength by doing pushups using only one finger. Thus, the One-Finger Pushup is appropriate if users are looking for a boast-worthy emote.

4) Moon Flip

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

The fourth entry on this list is the Moon Flip emote, which is among the most stylish emotes in Free Fire MAX's store. Therefore, it is also a widely used emote in many gameplay montage videos by many YouTubers. The animated Moon Flip emote showcases the character's impressive diagonal somersault execution.

5) Easy Peasy

Price: Not specified (available in the Faded Wheel until April 10)

Description:

"Lemon squeezy."

Easy Peasy is the final entry on this list, an event-exclusive collectible available in the Faded Wheel. It is part of the BTS collab; thus, fans can consider taking a shot at obtaining the same. The emote's animation showcases some of the most impressive moves after shooting a shot.

Players who desire to acquire all items (except two of the removed prizes) in the Faded Wheel will have to pay diamonds in a specific sequence -- 9; 19; 39; 69; 99; 149; 199; 499. Thus, players need to have enough diamonds in their wallets to get all the collectibles in Free Fire MAX.

Edited by R. Elahi