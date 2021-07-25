5 rarest Free Fire gun skins with kill-feed effects

Garena Free Fire is known for its cool aesthetics. Players can choose from various outfits, gloo wall skins, weapon skins, and much more. Gun skins in Free Fire are special because they add and alter some perks of the weapon.

Some skins widen the gun's range while others boost damage or accuracy. Moreover, some legendary guns are accompanied by special kill-feeds. This feed helps the player to know all the action happening in the game.

Top five rare gun skins with kill-feed effects in Garena Free Fire

1) Swordsman Legends SVD

Swordsman Legends SVD (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Undoubtedly, Swordsman Legends SVD has a regal look to it with a purply-pink, red, and gold design. At the trigger, a purple aura keeps circling the weapon. The SVD gets engulfed in pink lightning every few seconds.

Using this skin increases the magazine's capacity and damage. However, it compromises a little on accuracy. The skin is accompanied by a special kill feed and can be bought from the store for 40 diamonds.

2) Venom M4A1

Venom M4A1 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

With its glowing green design, bubbling green fumes, and some dystopian grayish looks, Venom M4A1 remains a popular choice among players. The skin enhances the damage and rate of fire but reduces the range of the gun.

However, since it is a legendary skin, it comes with a special kill feed. Players can get the skin for 40 diamonds from the store.

3) FFCS M4A1

FFCS M4A1 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The FFCS M4A1 skin was introduced in the Free Fire Continental Series. The gun skin has an electric blue color combined with black color. Every few seconds, the weapon gives out a blue lightning effect.

This skin boosts the rate of fire and accuracy of the M4A1 and comes with a kill-feed effect. However, the skin decreases movement speed.

4) Lucky Koi AWM

Lucky Koi AWM (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Perhaps AWM is the best weapon in the game. The Lucky Koi skin has a deep red color with a brilliant blue and gold at some edges. The gun gets wrapped in golden waves every few seconds.

Getting this skin for an AWM increases the rate of fire and armor penetration. However, it retards the reload speed a bit. Just like other legendary skins, this one comes with a special kill feed.

5) Great Plunder Groza

Great Plunder Groza (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Great Plunder Groza is a vivid gun skin that is mostly red, pink, and purple. Towards the trigger, there is a monkey caricature with its own animation. Petals float out gently from the weapon's skin.

The gun skin enhances the damage and accuracy of the Groza. However, it compromises a bit on the reload speed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Also read: 5 most popular Free Fire emotes of all time

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen