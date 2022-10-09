AV Radicals and Expand qualify for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok 

AV Radicals from the Philippines and Expand from Malaysia have booked their slots for the Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok, which starts on November 25. Both teams captured top positions in the MCPS (Malaysia/Cambodia/Philippines/Sri Lanka) Majors Season 4 to reach the upcoming mega tournament.

AV Radicals came out victorious in the tournament, scoring 259 points with the help of five Booyahs and 130 kills. As champions of the event, they are directly advancing to the FFWS Grand Finals. The squad entered the event through the Qualifiers and got the title by beating several seasoned teams. They also took the second position in the League Stage.

Expand claimed second place in MCPS Season 4 (Image via Garena)

With 252 points, Expand, another team from the Qualifiers, impressed everyone with their exploits by securing second place in MCPS Season 4. This squad is also going to the FFWS Play-Ins.

Free Fire MCPS Majors Season 4 Finals overall standings

Overall rankings of MCPS Season 4 Grand Finals (Image via Garena)

Farang Esports, who claimed the Season 3 title and participated in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa, grabbed third place in the event. The team accumulated 188 points in 16 matches and missed the opportunity to secure a spot in the World Series by a huge margin of 64 points.

Geek Fam, a well-known Malaysian organization in mobile esports, earned the fourth spot with 154 points and a Booyah. The team was in the fifth position in the previous edition and first place in Free Fire Challengers Series Season 2.

Todak, the runner-up of the MCP Season 3, did not perform well in MCPS Season 4, taking fifth place with 145 points. They were followed by EWG in the sixth position, with 132 points. The side had also competed in the FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

These top six teams have advanced to the MCPS Season 5, which will be held next year. Blacklist International, a popular esports organization, faltered in the event finals as they came eighth with 126 points at an average of 7.8.

The Free Fire MCPS Season 4 had a total prize pool of $70K, of which around 38% — $26,500 — was awarded to the winning team AV Radicals. The runner-up received $14,500, while the third-ranked took home $6,300.

Both AV Radicals and Expand will aim to continue their spectacular performances in the upcoming global event and will make their regions proud worldwide. The best squads around the globe will meet in Bangkok in November this year to battle it out at the $2 million-prize-pool event.

