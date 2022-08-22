BGMI APK file removed from official website after ban

After BGMI's ban in India, Krafton recently removed the game's APK file from the official website. Upon clicking on the 'APK Download' button on the website, gamers from the country will now receive an error message.

The month of July began on a positive note for BGMI enthusiasts, with the game celebrating one year of being released. However, they could never have imagined the events that transpired soon after, when the battle royale title was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

BGMI APK removed from the game's official website

Krafton began offering BGMI's APK file on the game's official website in mid-July 2022, just a few days before the ban. It allowed Android users to sideload the latest version of the battle royale title on their device instead of using the Google Play Store.

When players click on the APK download button, they are redirected to an error page (Image via Krafton)

Right after the ban, several players actively used this option to install the game on their Android devices since it wasn't available from the Google Play Store. However, the developers have now blocked this route for players to download and install the battle royale title.

Users are redirected to this page after clicking on the button (Image via Krafton)

Although the button to download the APK still appears on the website, players will be redirected to a separate page with an error message after clicking on the 'APK Download' button.

Krafton's statement and reactions of pro players

The game's servers are still operational after the suspension, but users have reported a few problems. Due to BGMI's ban and subsequent removal from the storefronts, players cannot purchase UC and receive an error message upon attempting to do so.

A few days after the ban, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn issued the first statement, expressing the company's commitment to the Indian market. He asserted that Krafton has always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India and would continue abiding by them.

Krafton's CFO Bae Dong-geun also mentioned the game's ban during the company's second-quarter earnings call. However, there has been no information from the developers since.

After the ban, players, influencers, and various other stakeholders have been positive about the game's return. In an Instagram story, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, expressed his belief that the game would make a successful comeback in the country.

During one of his streams, Dynamo mentioned that the game would likely stage a comeback since the response from players has been overwhelming.

The title's future is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen if the game is made available in the country once again.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from downloading or playing BGMI.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish